5 Stirling housing developments bringing thousands of new homes

Thousands of new homes are to be built across Stirling during the next 30 years.

The city will welcome a new village, as well as both affordable and private housing.

Key new infrastructure is also in development, including schools and green spaces.

At a glance, here are some of the most notable Stirling projects already under way or due to begin.

Durieshill

Spanning 30 years, the Durieshill development will see more than 3,000 houses constructed.

Lying between Stirling and Plean, it is the largest planning application for housing ever to be approved in Scotland.

Durieshill will be Stirling’s newest village and become home to 6,900 people.

Out of the 3,012 planned homes, 2,116 will be houses and 896 will be flats. A quarter of these will be affordable housing.

New shops, schools, sports facilities, a business park, civic areas, playparks, woodland and active travel routes are also included in the plans.

Graystale

Stirling Council is planning a 44-property affordable housing scheme at Graystale Road in St Ninians.

Procurement for the design and build of the plans – a contract valued at £11 million – has been given the go-ahead.

The site has been vacant since 2012, when the previous council-owned flats in place there were demolished.

Planning permission for the new development was granted in August 2024.

It will have 16 one and two-bedroom cottage flats, as well as 24 two, three and four-bedroom flats within two-storey blocks.

Accessible properties, private gardens and car parking are also proposed.

South Stirling Gateway

Planning permission has been granted for 800 homes at the South Stirling Gateway development.

Located near Bannockburn, where the former Corbiewood Stadium and Brucefields Family Golf Centre were, work on this project is already underway.

Persimmon Homes is hoping to build a further 300 homes on the site.

More than 100 of these additional properties have been given approval by Stirling Council.

Plans for a seven-classroom school with a planned extension have also been greenlit.

In total, 25% of the development will be affordable.

Viewforth

Land around Stirling Council’s Viewforth headquarters is set to become housing.

The plans for the site include 150 to 200 new flats and houses, as well as offices, leisure facilities and a hotel.

Between Old Viewforth and Langgarth House, 32 two or three-bedroom flats and 28 four-bedroom townhouses are planned.

The closing date for the building contract has passed and bidders will be presented to the local authority in June.

Included in the land is the demolished New Viewforth site, Langgarth Lodge, the former Wellgreen Care Home, and Linden Avenue Car Park.

Langgarth House, which was damaged by a fire last year, could also be reinstated.

Forthside

Far more than a film studio is planned for Forthside.

Up to 300 new homes are planned, split into two residential sites.

Riverside Living will run alongside Forthside Way, and Urban Riverside Living by Forthside Square.

The former development will consist of flats and urban townhouses, while the latter will have flats similar to those already in the Riverside area.

Of these properties, 25% will be affordable homes. The rest will be a mixture for sale, for private rental, and mid-market rentals.

A new park and outdoor space is also on the cards, and the houses built could have gardens.

