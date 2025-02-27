5 Stirling housing developments bringing thousands of new homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Stirling housing developments bringing thousands of new homes

Residential properties and a new village will spring up across the city over the next three decades.

Durieshill will be Stirling's newest village. Image: Big Partnership
Durieshill will be Stirling's newest village. Image: Big Partnership
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Thousands of new homes are to be built across Stirling during the next 30 years.

The city will welcome a new village, as well as both affordable and private housing.

Key new infrastructure is also in development, including schools and green spaces.

At a glance, here are some of the most notable Stirling projects already under way or due to begin.

Durieshill

An artist’s impression of how the new Durieshill Village might look once completed. Image: Springfield Properties

Spanning 30 years, the Durieshill development will see more than 3,000 houses constructed.

Lying between Stirling and Plean, it is the largest planning application for housing ever to be approved in Scotland.

Durieshill will be Stirling’s newest village and become home to 6,900 people.

Out of the 3,012 planned homes, 2,116 will be houses and 896 will be flats. A quarter of these will be affordable housing.

New shops, schools, sports facilities, a business park, civic areas, playparks, woodland and active travel routes are also included in the plans.

Graystale

The site has lain empty for more than a decade. Image: Stirling Council

Stirling Council is planning a 44-property affordable housing scheme at Graystale Road in St Ninians.

Procurement for the design and build of the plans – a contract valued at £11 million – has been given the go-ahead.

The site has been vacant since 2012, when the previous council-owned flats in place there were demolished.

Planning permission for the new development was granted in August 2024.

It will have 16 one and two-bedroom cottage flats, as well as 24 two, three and four-bedroom flats within two-storey blocks.

Accessible properties, private gardens and car parking are also proposed.

South Stirling Gateway

A sports pitch is part of the plan for the new South Stirling Gateway school. Image: Ryder Architecture on behalf of Stirling Council

Planning permission has been granted for 800 homes at the South Stirling Gateway development.

Located near Bannockburn, where the former Corbiewood Stadium and Brucefields Family Golf Centre were, work on this project is already underway.

Persimmon Homes is hoping to build a further 300 homes on the site.

More than 100 of these additional properties have been given approval by Stirling Council.

Plans for a seven-classroom school with a planned extension have also been greenlit.

In total, 25% of the development will be affordable.

Viewforth

Stirling Council put land around its HQ up for sale. Image: DC Thomson

Land around Stirling Council’s Viewforth headquarters is set to become housing.

The plans for the site include 150 to 200 new flats and houses, as well as offices, leisure facilities and a hotel.

Between Old Viewforth and Langgarth House, 32 two or three-bedroom flats and 28 four-bedroom townhouses are planned.

The closing date for the building contract has passed and bidders will be presented to the local authority in June.

Included in the land is the demolished New Viewforth site, Langgarth Lodge, the former Wellgreen Care Home, and Linden Avenue Car Park.

Langgarth House, which was damaged by a fire last year, could also be reinstated.

Forthside

Up to 300 new homes are planned for Forthside. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand

Far more than a film studio is planned for Forthside.

Up to 300 new homes are planned, split into two residential sites.

Riverside Living will run alongside Forthside Way, and Urban Riverside Living by Forthside Square.

The former development will consist of flats and urban townhouses, while the latter will have flats similar to those already in the Riverside area.

Of these properties, 25% will be affordable homes. The rest will be a mixture for sale, for private rental, and mid-market rentals.

A new park and outdoor space is also on the cards, and the houses built could have gardens.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

