Angus kerbside bin changes bring 177-tonne mountain of extra food waste

Council waste chiefs say the brown bin success story is being offset by recycling resistance in some Angus problem spots.

By Graham Brown
Angus food waste recycling has shown a year-on-year rise for the first time since 2016. Image: Shutterstock
Truckloads of extra food waste have been saved from landfill as a result of Angus Council’s kerbside recycling shake-up.

Waste chiefs have revealed the second half of 2024 saw almost 180 tonnes more picked up in brown bins.

It followed changes to the kerbside collection scheme, which is about to enter the final phase of its district-wide roll-out.

Brechin and Montrose are joining the scheme, which began in Arbroath last summer.

Residents now have a blue bin for paper and cardboard but glass is banned from household bins.

Angus glass recycling collection points.
Glass is now collected at community recycling points across Angus. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It will be some months before the full impact of the £3 million scheme is known.

But waste boss Suzanne Austin has revealed the turnaround in food recycling.

She said the July to December rise was 177 tonnes – the equivalent of more than four full articulated lorries.

“That is quite significant,” said Ms Austin.

“The yearly amount of food waste we have been collecting since 2016 has been declining.

“It’s the first year we’ve actually seen an increase on the previous year.

“That is quite heartening.

“It’s a complex issue. If we’re getting it right, people should be reducing their food waste, but there’s a lot of things to consider,” she said.

Angus food waste is shredded, pasteurised and then digested. Biofertilisers, compost and energy are produced.

‘Pragmatic’ approach to recycling rebels

Meanwhile, council infrastructure director Graeme Dailly has acknowledged there are pockets of resistance to the recycling changes.

But he admitted the authority is taking a “pragmatic” approach over refusing to collect general bins which contain too much recyclable material.

When the changes were agreed last year, residents were warned the council would take a tough line against regular offenders.

“Legally, in terms of issuing a fixed penalty notice, we don’t have the capacity to do that,” he said.

“When we introduced the revised scheme we did communicate that our operatives would spot check bins.

“If there was excessive contamination we would not collect it.”

He added: “We’ve tried to be pragmatic and not over zealous in terms of how to apply that.”

However, Montrose councillor Tommy Stewart said it had led to some people simply filling neighbours’ bins with their rubbish.

“There’s a location in Montrose just now and the bins are just overflowing,” he said.

“They’re then not getting lifted and I think that just adds to the problem.”

Mr Dailly responded: “There are problem locations, thankfully this is very much the minority.

“We will continue to try and improve the situation.”

Conversation