Disruption to Dundee trains after broken rail

Dundee train services are facing disruption following repairs to a broken rail.

Engineers were called to repair a section of southbound track at Laurencekirk on Wednesday.

A temporary fix has been put in place but some services are delayed or cancelled.

A post by Network Rail Scotland on X said: We’re responding to a report of a possible broken rail near Laurencekirk, south of Aberdeen.

“Engineers are on their way, but until they arrive and inspect the track, the southbound line from Aberdeen is closed.”

Trains delayed or cancelled

An update posted since by National Rail said: “All lines have now reopened following an earlier safety inspection on the track at Laurencekirk.

“Trains running between Aberdeen and Dundee may continue to be cancelled, revised or delayed by 15 minutes.

“Disruption is expected until 3.30pm.”