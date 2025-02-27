15th century Kirkcaldy castle to reopen after three-year closure

A 15th century Fife castle is finally reopening to the public, more than three years after it closed for safety reasons.

And a community event may be organised to mark the occasion.

Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy shut in November 2021 after an inspection identified potential dangers from falling masonry.

It was one of several buildings and monuments closed by Historic Environment Scotland at around the same time, although many have already reopened.

However, inspections at the Ravenscraig ruins also found the bridge used to access the site needed replaced.

Work has been going on for some time to create new stairs.

And when the castle finally reopens in April, access will be by an alternative route.

Petition calling for Ravenscraig Castle restoration

Ravenscraig Castle is the only one in Scotland commissioned by a woman.

It was home to Mary of Guelders, wife of King James II of Scotland, who reigned from 1437 to 1460.

And it was also used as an artillery fortress.

News of the reopening coincides with a petition calling for the castle’s restoration.

More than 400 people have so far signed the bid to persuade Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to prioritise work.

However, while the body revealed the reopening, they do not back full restoration.

A HES spokeswoman said: “Our guiding philosophy for properties in care is for preservation rather than restoration to protect the property’s authenticity for future generations to study and enjoy.”

Work will improve access to site

Work already carried out at Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy includes the fabrication and installation of three staircases.

A final stair will be added to improve access to the western tower.

Final preparations are also under way to reinstate the path around the eastern edge of the site.

Meanwhile, vegetation will be cut back, grass cut and scaffolding removed before the site opens in April for the new visitor season.

The spokeswoman added: “We are also continuing to work closely with Fife Council as part of the Welcome to Fife tourism partnership.

“We are looking at developing a community event at the castle once it has been reopened to visitors.”