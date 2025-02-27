15th century Kirkcaldy castle to reopen after three-year closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
15th century Kirkcaldy castle to reopen after three-year closure

Four new staircases will improve access to Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy.

By Claire Warrender
Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy
Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy is reopening after four years.

A 15th century Fife castle is finally reopening to the public, more than three years after it closed for safety reasons.

And a community event may be organised to mark the occasion.

Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy shut in November 2021 after an inspection identified potential dangers from falling masonry.

It was one of several buildings and monuments closed by Historic Environment Scotland at around the same time, although many have already reopened.

However, inspections at the Ravenscraig ruins also found the bridge used to access the site needed replaced.

Work has been going on for some time to create new stairs.

And when the castle finally reopens in April, access will be by an alternative route.

Petition calling for Ravenscraig Castle restoration

Ravenscraig Castle is the only one in Scotland commissioned by a woman.

It was home to Mary of Guelders, wife of King James II of Scotland, who reigned from 1437 to 1460.

And it was also used as an artillery fortress.

Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy, which sits at the edge of Ravenscraig Park.
Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy, where the bridge is being replaced with new stairs.

News of the reopening coincides with a petition calling for the castle’s restoration.

More than 400 people have so far signed the bid to persuade Historic Environment Scotland (HES) to prioritise work.

However, while the body revealed the reopening, they do not back full restoration.

A HES spokeswoman said: “Our guiding philosophy for properties in care is for preservation rather than restoration to protect the property’s authenticity for future generations to study and enjoy.”

Work will improve access to site

Work already carried out at Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy includes the fabrication and installation of three staircases.

A final stair will be added to improve access to the western tower.

Final preparations are also under way to reinstate the path around the eastern edge of the site.

Meanwhile, vegetation will be cut back, grass cut and scaffolding removed before the site opens in April for the new visitor season.

The spokeswoman added: “We are also continuing to work closely with Fife Council as part of the Welcome to Fife tourism partnership.

“We are looking at developing a community event at the castle once it has been reopened to visitors.”

