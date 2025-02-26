Woman, 78, taken to hospital after being hit by van in Broughty Ferry

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Broughty Ferry.

Church Street is closed at its junctions with King Street and Long Lane after the 78-year-old woman was struck just before 12.30pm on Wednesday.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Her condition has not been confirmed.

The crash involved a white Renault Kangoo van.

One man who lives on the street – who did not want to be named – said: “Me and the wife were in the house and heard a noise.

“The street is generally very busy and I never thought anything of it.

“The next thing I looked out and there were police everywhere.

“Paramedics were also in attendance near the junction with Long Lane.”

One onlooker said: “Police have taped off quite an expansive area.

“The main cordon is on Church Street at its junction with King Street.

“However, Long Lane has also been taped off near the incident.

“Officers are inspecting an area around a white van at the moment and have been putting down evidence markers on the road.

“There is restricted access for residents living inside the cordon.”

Constable Chris McElwee said: “We are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident to get in touch.

“Contact 101, quoting reference 1476 of February 26, if you have anything that could be of use in our investigation.”