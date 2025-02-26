Woman, 78, taken to hospital after being hit by van in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman, 78, taken to hospital after being hit by van in Broughty Ferry

Police have shut Church Street at its junctions with King Street and Long Lane.

By James Simpson
Police at the scene of the crash involving the van ad a pedestrian on Church Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police at the scene of the crash involving the van ad a pedestrian on Church Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Broughty Ferry.

Church Street is closed at its junctions with King Street and Long Lane after the 78-year-old woman was struck just before 12.30pm on Wednesday.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Her condition has not been confirmed.

The crash involved a white Renault Kangoo van.

Road policing officers at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
An investigation is taking place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One man who lives on the street – who did not want to be named – said: “Me and the wife were in the house and heard a noise.

“The street is generally very busy and I never thought anything of it.

“The next thing I looked out and there were police everywhere.

“Paramedics were also in attendance near the junction with Long Lane.”

One onlooker said: “Police have taped off quite an expansive area.

“The main cordon is on Church Street at its junction with King Street.

The police cordon. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The closure at the junction of Church Street and King Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“However, Long Lane has also been taped off near the incident.

“Officers are inspecting an area around a white van at the moment and have been putting down evidence markers on the road.

“There is restricted access for residents living inside the cordon.”

Constable Chris McElwee said: “We are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident to get in touch.

Contact 101, quoting reference 1476 of February 26, if you have anything that could be of use in our investigation.”

