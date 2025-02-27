Stirlingshire village pub owner says short-term let change will ‘secure future’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stirlingshire village pub owner says short-term let change will ‘secure future’

Anthony Woodhouse argues his plan for Buchlyvie's Tavern 1851 pub "repurposes the building without any major changes".

By Alex Watson
Locals were pleasantly surprised when Stirling councillors moved to save The Tavern 1851 from becoming a short-term holiday let. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Locals were pleasantly surprised when Stirling councillors moved to save The Tavern 1851 from becoming a short-term holiday let. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The owner of Buchlyvie’s only pub, Tavern 1851, has defended pursuing his goal of turning the property into a short-term let.

Anthony Woodhouse’s initial planning permission request to convert the Main Street bar into holiday accommodation was rejected by Stirling Council last year.

He has now submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government.

Mr Woodhouse, who is a director of a company called Pop Staycations, says his aim is to preserve the pub so it can easily be reopened as a business further down the line.

He told The Courier: “The property has changed hands several times over the last 10 years, as it is, unfortunately, unsustainable as a pub.”

According to locals, The Tavern 1851 shut its doors in late-May 2024 and has remained closed since.

The pub is a prominent fixture of Buchlyvie’s Main Street. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Council planning officers recommended Mr Woodhouse’s proposal for the property be approved when it was discussed during a meeting of Stirling Council’s planning and regulation panel on December 10.

However, many Buchlyvie residents objected to the plan, and councillors ultimately moved to refuse it.

No offers made to bring pub into community ownership

Mr Woodhouse said: “After receiving no negative comments from the planners during the pre-application and a recommendation for approval from the full application, I was disappointed for it to be rejected by the panel.

“I reached out to the community in December to ask why they didn’t purchase the property at any point over the years when it has been marketed for sale.

“I also advised I would welcome an offer from them if they are serious about buying the property. To date, I’ve received no offers.

“In the meantime, I believe my solution is a good one as it repurposes the building without any major changes.”

The idea of bringing The Tavern 1851 into local public ownership has been discussed by residents.

However, this would require the creation of an official community development trust which, so far, has not happened.

Potential for pub to become a working business again

Last week, Mr Woodhouse lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA), challenging Stirling Council’s refusal.

He argues that converting the first floor of the property would help to preserve the pub on the ground floor for a potential future reopening.

He said: “The plans are simply to decorate the living accommodation upstairs to bring it up to date and provide an additional fire escape downstairs, at the rear.

“The bar and everything else downstairs remains as it is.

“This will allow the building to continue to be used and secure its future.

Mr Woodhouse argues the conversion would not affect the ground floor of the pub. Image: David Bell Architect/Stirling Council

“There’s no reason why it couldn’t be very simply reused as a pub in the future, if there is a demand for it.

“There are far too many beautiful old pubs falling into disrepair around the country, as they do not receive sufficient support to stay open.

“There must be a way to reuse them before they all end up being lost for good.”

Buchlyvie Community Council says it plans to counter the DPEA appeal.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
Man, 38, injured in Kirkcaldy 'dog attack'
The burnt-out car is close to the new railway line at Methil. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Burnt-out car abandoned off public walking path in Methil
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock (12224794b) DIY and home improvements brand Wickes have reported like for like growth in their sales over more than 22% compared to pre Covid-19 Pandemic levels Wickes financial results, Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey, UK - 21 Jul 2021
Is Wickes opening new Dunfermline store after Homebase closure?
Saltire Centre, Arbroath
Arbroath creep dragged teen girl along street in abduction
Caravan at DVC Agroforestry Farm, Kinfauns.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Fruit and veg firm 'will fold' if caravan refused
Alan Soutar and Steven Ferrie at the graffiti promoting their new venture at Seabraes
Dundee graffiti mural marks launch of Forfar delivery drivers' online competition firm
School Brae in Letham, Fife, has been at the centre of a dispute over who is responsible for repairs.
Fife villagers quoted £80,000 for repairs amid 30-year dispute over unadopted road
Maggie Chapman MSP. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Greens MSP Maggie Chapman bids for Dundee University rector job
7
Xiang Chen
Dundee hacking student central to inter-continental cannabis trade
Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy
15th century Kirkcaldy castle to reopen after three-year closure

Conversation