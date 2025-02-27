Stirlingshire village pub owner says short-term let change will ‘secure future’

The owner of Buchlyvie’s only pub, Tavern 1851, has defended pursuing his goal of turning the property into a short-term let.

Anthony Woodhouse’s initial planning permission request to convert the Main Street bar into holiday accommodation was rejected by Stirling Council last year.

He has now submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government.

Mr Woodhouse, who is a director of a company called Pop Staycations, says his aim is to preserve the pub so it can easily be reopened as a business further down the line.

He told The Courier: “The property has changed hands several times over the last 10 years, as it is, unfortunately, unsustainable as a pub.”

According to locals, The Tavern 1851 shut its doors in late-May 2024 and has remained closed since.

Council planning officers recommended Mr Woodhouse’s proposal for the property be approved when it was discussed during a meeting of Stirling Council’s planning and regulation panel on December 10.

However, many Buchlyvie residents objected to the plan, and councillors ultimately moved to refuse it.

No offers made to bring pub into community ownership

Mr Woodhouse said: “After receiving no negative comments from the planners during the pre-application and a recommendation for approval from the full application, I was disappointed for it to be rejected by the panel.

“I reached out to the community in December to ask why they didn’t purchase the property at any point over the years when it has been marketed for sale.

“I also advised I would welcome an offer from them if they are serious about buying the property. To date, I’ve received no offers.

“In the meantime, I believe my solution is a good one as it repurposes the building without any major changes.”

The idea of bringing The Tavern 1851 into local public ownership has been discussed by residents.

However, this would require the creation of an official community development trust which, so far, has not happened.

Potential for pub to become a working business again

Last week, Mr Woodhouse lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA), challenging Stirling Council’s refusal.

He argues that converting the first floor of the property would help to preserve the pub on the ground floor for a potential future reopening.

He said: “The plans are simply to decorate the living accommodation upstairs to bring it up to date and provide an additional fire escape downstairs, at the rear.

“The bar and everything else downstairs remains as it is.

“This will allow the building to continue to be used and secure its future.

“There’s no reason why it couldn’t be very simply reused as a pub in the future, if there is a demand for it.

“There are far too many beautiful old pubs falling into disrepair around the country, as they do not receive sufficient support to stay open.

“There must be a way to reuse them before they all end up being lost for good.”

Buchlyvie Community Council says it plans to counter the DPEA appeal.

