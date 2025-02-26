Lidl wants a second supermarket in Perth – here’s where you can have your say

The public is being given a say on plans to build a second Lidl supermarket in Perth.

The public can find out more about the proposed new store at three public consultation events across the city on Thursday February 27.

The discount chain’s proposed location for the shop is Crieff Road, beside McDiarmid Park.

Lidl’s original plan was withdrawn in December 2022 after feedback from Perth and Kinross Council.

A fresh planning application was then lodged with the local authority in February 2024 with a revamped design.

Revised plans for a second Perth Lidl store

A consultation held in 2024 found 94% of residents who took part supported the new plan.

The multi-million-pound investment would create around 40 new jobs.

Ross Jackson, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said: “Proposals are set to go before Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee in the coming weeks so the supermarket is encouraging the community to get involved and help shape its plans.

“The response so far has been overwhelmingly positive, with more than 94% of residents voicing their support in an initial public consultation.

“To ensure the new store meets local needs, Lidl is hosting three in-person events where people can learn more about the plans, ask questions, and share their thoughts.”

Here’s where you can see the proposals:

Letham4All Community Hub (Amultree Road, PH1 2HH) – noon to 2pm

Tulloch Community Hub (Unit 2 Tulloch Square, PH1 2PW) – 2.30pm to 4.30pm

Bertha Park Community Hub (15 Adamson Avenue, PH1 0AS) – 5pm to 7pm

Lidl now has 110 stores across Scotland, employing more than 2,700 people.