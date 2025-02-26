Firefighters called to loose slates on Dundee building

A busy Dundee road was closed on Wednesday due to loose slates on a building.

Perth Road was shut at its junctions with Step Row and Union Place at around 2.30pm.

Firefighters used a height appliance to inspect the roof.

The road has now reopened.

A spokesperson for the Scottish and Fire Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 2.30pm from Dundee City Council alerting us to a concern regarding loose slates on the roof of a building on Perth Road.

“We sent two appliances, including a height appliance.”

It comes during a busy day for Dundee firefighters, who attended an explosion near the Overgate on Wednesday morning.