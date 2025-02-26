News Firefighters called to loose slates on Dundee building A stretch of Perth Road was closed for a time on Wednesday. By Lindsey Hamilton & James Simpson February 26 2025, 3:26pm February 26 2025, 3:26pm Share Firefighters called to loose slates on Dundee building Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5190402/perth-road-dundee-loose-slates-firefighters/ Copy Link 0 comment Perth Road was closed by firefighters. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A busy Dundee road was closed on Wednesday due to loose slates on a building. Perth Road was shut at its junctions with Step Row and Union Place at around 2.30pm. Firefighters used a height appliance to inspect the roof. The road has now reopened. Firefighters at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A spokesperson for the Scottish and Fire Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 2.30pm from Dundee City Council alerting us to a concern regarding loose slates on the roof of a building on Perth Road. “We sent two appliances, including a height appliance.” It comes during a busy day for Dundee firefighters, who attended an explosion near the Overgate on Wednesday morning.
Conversation