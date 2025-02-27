Fife villagers quoted £80,000 for repairs amid 30-year dispute over unadopted road

Fife residents fighting for the adoption of the road to a village school have been quoted £80,000 for repairs.

Young children have to dodge deep potholes to reach the primary school and nursery in Letham.

And there are fears someone will be seriously injured unless action is taken to fix. School Brae.

However, the 30-odd householders have been embroiled in a stand-off with Fife Council for more than three decades.

There is no clear evidence of who owns the road but each say the other is responsible.

Residents want the local authority to adopt it given it is a key route to a council-owned school.

But council officers say roads must first be brought up to standard before they agree to step in.

In Letham’s case, this could cost several thousand pounds with the council offering to stump up just 10%.

‘No other unadopted road in Fife has a primary school’

Residents finally received a glimmer of hope of Thursday, when they presented councillors with a petition signed by almost the entire village.

Lead petitioner Alan Finnie said: “School Brae is unique and should not be lumped into the category of unadopted roads in Fife.

“No other Fife unadopted road has a primary school.

“And no other primary school in Fife is serviced by an unadopted road.

“Small children are regularly stumbling and at least three adults since last year have fallen.

“I suggest a 10% contribution by Fife Council to assist in improvement works is not reasonable.”

Council needs to ‘step up’ over Letham saga

The petition received support from members of the north east area committee.

And councillors are now pressing transportation officers to look for a solution.

SNP councillor Stefan Hoggan-Radu said: “If we can’t be given evidence of who owns the road, we need to step up.”

And Liberal Democrat member Jonny Tepp added: “To me, £80,000 to bring a road up to adoptable standard when it’s a road that a school is on seems to be a pretty good investment.

“We’re all fairly shocked the situation is what it is.”

Head of transportation John Mitchell said: “This is obviously a historical case.

“We’re quite happy to fully investigate the legal position and how we can work with the community to see what we can do to help.”