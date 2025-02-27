Fife villagers quoted £80,000 for repairs amid 30-year dispute over unadopted road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fife villagers quoted £80,000 for repairs amid 30-year dispute over unadopted road

Fife Council has finally agreed to investigate the legal position over the road to Letham Primary School after almost the entire village signed a petition.

By Claire Warrender
School Brae in Letham, Fife, has been at the centre of a dispute over who is responsible for repairs.
School Brae in Letham, Fife, has been at the centre of a dispute over who is responsible for repairs. Image: Alan Finnie

Fife residents fighting for the adoption of the road to a village school have been quoted £80,000 for repairs.

Young children have to dodge deep potholes to reach the primary school and nursery in Letham.

And there are fears someone will be seriously injured unless action is taken to fix. School Brae.

Huge potholes mar the road to Letham Primary School in Fife
Massive potholes mar School Brae, the only route to Letham Primary School. Image: Alan Finnie.

However, the 30-odd householders have been embroiled in a stand-off with Fife Council for more than three decades.

There is no clear evidence of who owns the road but each say the other is responsible.

Residents want the local authority to adopt it given it is a key route to a council-owned school.

But council officers say roads must first be brought up to standard before they agree to step in.

In Letham’s case, this could cost several thousand pounds with the council offering to stump up just 10%.

‘No other unadopted road in Fife has a primary school’

Residents finally received a glimmer of hope of Thursday, when they presented councillors with a petition signed by almost the entire village.

Lead petitioner Alan Finnie said: “School Brae is unique and should not be lumped into the category of unadopted roads in Fife.

The potholes in School Brae, Letham, are several inches deep
The potholes on the Fife unadopted road are several inches deep. Image: Alan Finnie.

“No other Fife unadopted road has a primary school.

“And no other primary school in Fife is serviced by an unadopted road.

“Small children are regularly stumbling and at least three adults since last year have fallen.

“I suggest a 10% contribution by Fife Council to assist in improvement works is not reasonable.”

Council needs to ‘step up’ over Letham saga

The petition received support from members of the north east area committee.

And councillors are now pressing transportation officers to look for a solution.

SNP councillor Stefan Hoggan-Radu said: “If we can’t be given evidence of who owns the road, we need to step up.”

And Liberal Democrat member Jonny Tepp added: “To me, £80,000 to bring a road up to adoptable standard when it’s a road that a school is on seems to be a pretty good investment.

“We’re all fairly shocked the situation is what it is.”

Head of transportation John Mitchell said: “This is obviously a historical case.

“We’re quite happy to fully investigate the legal position and how we can work with the community to see what we can do to help.”

More from News

School Brae in Letham, Fife, has been at the centre of a dispute over who is responsible for repairs. Image: Alan Finnie
Man, 38, injured in Kirkcaldy 'dog attack'
School Brae in Letham, Fife, has been at the centre of a dispute over who is responsible for repairs. Image: Alan Finnie
VIDEO: Burnt-out car abandoned off public walking path in Methil
School Brae in Letham, Fife, has been at the centre of a dispute over who is responsible for repairs. Image: Alan Finnie
Is Wickes opening new Dunfermline store after Homebase closure?
Saltire Centre, Arbroath
Arbroath creep dragged teen girl along street in abduction
Caravan at DVC Agroforestry Farm, Kinfauns.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Fruit and veg firm 'will fold' if caravan refused
Alan Soutar and Steven Ferrie at the graffiti promoting their new venture at Seabraes
Dundee graffiti mural marks launch of Forfar delivery drivers' online competition firm
School Brae in Letham, Fife, has been at the centre of a dispute over who is responsible for repairs. Image: Alan Finnie
EXCLUSIVE: Greens MSP Maggie Chapman bids for Dundee University rector job
7
Xiang Chen
Dundee hacking student central to inter-continental cannabis trade
Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy
15th century Kirkcaldy castle to reopen after three-year closure
School Brae in Letham, Fife, has been at the centre of a dispute over who is responsible for repairs. Image: Alan Finnie
Angus kerbside bin changes bring 177-tonne mountain of extra food waste

Conversation