Two charged after £16,000 of cocaine seized in Dundee drugs raid

Officers descended on a property on Donald's Lane in Dundee.

By Neil Henderson
Donald's Lane in Lochee, Dundee.
Donald's Lane, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A man and a woman have been charged after £16,000 worth of cocaine was seized in a police raid on a house in Dundee.

Officers descended on a house on Donald’s Lane in Lochee at around 8.30am on Monday.

Acting under a warrant they searched a property and recovered cocaine with a street value of around £16,000.

A quantity of herbal cannabis worth around £200 as well as an undisclosed quantity of cash was also recovered.

Cocaine worth £16,000 seized in Dundee raid

A man, aged 30, and a woman, aged 24, were arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.

They have been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Constable Matty Alexander said: “We are determined to drive illegal drugs from our communities and will use every available tool to do so.

“I would encourage anyone with information about any criminal activity in their area to get in touch. You can be assured we will act on it.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland via 101 or provide the information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

On Tuesday, police seized four kilos of cocaine worth around £400,000 after a raid on a flat in Dundee.

