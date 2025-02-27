Balloons and Tunes Scotland: Full details of Perthshire event as line-up revealed

A major new event featuring hot air balloons is coming to Perthshire this year – and we have everything you need to know about the festival.
Balloons and Tunes will take place at Errol Showground in August.
It is the first time the festival has taken place in Scotland.
The full line-up has now been revealed.
Events during the weekend include a night-time ‘sky safari’, with balloons illuminating the night sky.
A host of tribute acts are also appearing along with various other attractions.
Monster trucks had been set to appear, however, they were axed due to conflict with a similar event.
Here is everything you need to know about Ballons and Tunes Scotland.
When is Balloons and Tunes Scotland?
The festival is taking place over three days between Friday August 29 and Sunday August 31 2025.
Balloons and Tunes Scotland line-up
The full line-up is as follows.
All times are subject to change.
Friday
Main stage (all tribute acts):
- 5pm – Kenny Rogers
- 6pm – Lainey Wilson
- 7pm – Shania
- 8pm – Dolly Parton
Balloon area:
- 6pm – Balloon launch
- 9.30pm – Sky safari night glow
- 10pm – Firework display
All day:
- Food and drink
- Licensed bar
- ‘Reduced price’ funfair
Saturday
Main stage (all tribute acts):
- 4pm – Neil Diamond
- 5pm – Bruno Mars
- 6pm – Elvis
- 7pm – Sugababes
- 8pm – Eminem
Balloon area:
- 4pm – Jump dogs parachute display
- 5pm – Meet the pilots
- 7pm – Balloon launch
- 9.30pm – Sky safari night glow
- 10pm – Firework display
Stunt area
- 1pm-5pm (every hour) – Freestyle motocross, BMX, trials and parkour displays
- 9pm – Fire-eating show
UFO Kids’ stage:
- 1pm – Party peeps family rave
- 2pm – Kids’ magic show
- 3pm – The Greatest Gameshow
- 4pm – Party peeps family rave
- 5pm – Kids’ magic show
- 6pm – Mad 4 Animals
- 7pm – Family foam party
Kids’ Zone:
- Noon – Wrestling show
- 1pm – Dinosaur Hospital show
- 2pm – Superheroes wheel show
- 3pm – Transformers: Bumblebee and Optimus Prime
- 4pm – Zoo Mania show
- 5pm – Superheroes wheel show
- 6pm – Wrestling show
All day:
- Food and drink
- Licensed bar
- Giant funfair
- Bluey and Bingo characters
- Star Wars and Avengers characters
- Mirror couple
Sunday
Main stage (all tribute acts):
- 3pm – Venga
- 4pm – George Ezra
- 5pm – Steps
- 6pm – Lewis Capaldi
- 7pm – Freddie and Queen
Balloon area:
- 4pm – Balloon launch
- 9.30pm – Sky safari night glow
Stunt area:
- 1pm-5pm (every hour) – Freestyle motocross, BMX, trials and parkour displays
- 9pm – Fire-eating show
UFO Kids stage:
- Noon – The Greatest Gameshow
- 1pm – Party Peeps family rave
- 2pm – Kids’ magic show
- 3pm – Family foam party
- 4pm- Party Peeps family rave
- 5pm – Kids’ magic show
- 6pm – Mad 4 Animals
Kids Zone:
- 12pm – Wrestling show
- 1pm – Dinosaur Hospital show
- 2pm – Superheroes wheel show
- 3pm – Transformers: Bumblebee and Optimus Prime
- 4pm – Zoo Mania show
- 5pm – Superheroes wheel show
- 6pm – Wrestling show
All day:
- Food and drink
- Licensed bar
- Giant funfair
- Bluey and Bingo Characters
- Star Wars and Avengers characters
- Mirror couple
The organisers have warned that the hot air balloons can only fly in stable weather conditions and activities may be cancelled if conditions are unsuitable.
They also say refunds cannot be issued in the event of limited or no ballooning activity.
Are tickets still on sale and how much are they?
Early bird tickets, offering the cheapest prices, are no longer on sale.
Tier 1 tickets are now available at the following prices.
Final release tickets – which are not on sale yet – will cost more.
- 3-15 years – £9.99
- Adult (16+) – £12.12
- Family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) – £33.72
- Parking – £7
- 3-15 years – £12.12
- Adult (16+) – £16.44
- Family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) – £44.52
- Parking – £7
- 3-15 years – £9.99
- Adult (16+) – £12.12
- Family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) – £33.72
- Parking – £7
There is free entry for children aged 0-3 across the weekend.
How do you get to Errol Showground?
Errol Showground is just off the minor road known as National Route 77 Salmon Run, to the east of the village.
It is a short distance off the A90 dual carriageway.
Errol Sunday Market is held at the same site.
A limited number of local bus services serve Errol village and the showground is about a 20-minute walk from the centre of Errol.
Parking is available at the event, however, this is limited and must be pre-booked via the ticketing platform.
What can you take to Balloons and Tunes Scotland?
Food and drink are not allowed in the festival area but organisers say there will be a range of vendors on-site.
Dogs were also not permitted, with the exception of assistance dogs.
Camping chairs and blankets are permitted.
