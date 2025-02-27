Balloons and Tunes Scotland: Full details of Perthshire event as line-up revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balloons and Tunes Scotland: Full details of Perthshire event as line-up revealed

Find out who will be appearing, how to get tickets and how to get to the venue.

Music tribute acts will take to the stage at Balloons and Tunes Scotland in Perthshire
Balloons and Tunes is coming to Perthshire this year. Image: Balloons and Tunes UK/Facebook
By Andrew Robson

A major new event featuring hot air balloons is coming to Perthshire this year – and we have everything you need to know about the festival.

Balloons and Tunes will take place at Errol Showground in August.

It is the first time the festival has taken place in Scotland.

The full line-up has now been revealed.

Events during the weekend include a night-time ‘sky safari’, with balloons illuminating the night sky.

A host of tribute acts are also appearing along with various other attractions.

Monster trucks had been set to appear, however, they were axed due to conflict with a similar event.

Here is everything you need to know about Ballons and Tunes Scotland.

When is Balloons and Tunes Scotland?

The festival is taking place over three days between Friday August 29 and Sunday August 31 2025.

Balloons and Tunes Scotland line-up

The full line-up is as follows.

All times are subject to change.

Friday

Main stage (all tribute acts):

  • 5pm – Kenny Rogers
  • 6pm – Lainey Wilson
  • 7pm – Shania
  • 8pm – Dolly Parton

Balloon area:

  • 6pm – Balloon launch
  • 9.30pm – Sky safari night glow
  • 10pm – Firework display

All day:

  • Food and drink
  • Licensed bar
  • ‘Reduced price’ funfair
Hot air balloons will take to the sky.
Hot air balloons will take to the sky. Image: Balloons and Tunes UK/Facebook

Saturday

Main stage (all tribute acts):

  • 4pm – Neil Diamond
  • 5pm – Bruno Mars
  • 6pm – Elvis
  • 7pm – Sugababes
  • 8pm – Eminem

Balloon area:

  • 4pm – Jump dogs parachute display
  • 5pm – Meet the pilots
  • 7pm – Balloon launch
  • 9.30pm – Sky safari night glow
  • 10pm – Firework display

Stunt area

  • 1pm-5pm (every hour) – Freestyle motocross, BMX, trials and parkour displays
  • 9pm – Fire-eating show

UFO Kids’ stage:

  • 1pm – Party peeps family rave
  • 2pm – Kids’ magic show
  • 3pm – The Greatest Gameshow
  • 4pm – Party peeps family rave
  • 5pm – Kids’ magic show
  • 6pm – Mad 4 Animals
  • 7pm – Family foam party

Kids’ Zone: 

  • Noon – Wrestling show
  • 1pm – Dinosaur Hospital show
  • 2pm – Superheroes wheel show
  • 3pm – Transformers: Bumblebee and Optimus Prime
  • 4pm – Zoo Mania show
  • 5pm – Superheroes wheel show
  • 6pm – Wrestling show

All day:

  • Food and drink
  • Licensed bar
  • Giant funfair
  • Bluey and Bingo characters
  • Star Wars and Avengers characters
  • Mirror couple

Sunday

Main stage (all tribute acts):

  • 3pm – Venga
  • 4pm – George Ezra
  • 5pm – Steps
  • 6pm – Lewis Capaldi
  • 7pm – Freddie and Queen

Balloon area:

  • 4pm – Balloon launch
  • 9.30pm – Sky safari night glow

Stunt area:

  • 1pm-5pm (every hour) – Freestyle motocross, BMX, trials and parkour displays
  • 9pm – Fire-eating show

UFO Kids stage:

  • Noon – The Greatest Gameshow
  • 1pm – Party Peeps family rave
  • 2pm – Kids’ magic show
  • 3pm – Family foam party
  • 4pm- Party Peeps family rave
  • 5pm – Kids’ magic show
  • 6pm – Mad 4 Animals

Kids Zone: 

  • 12pm – Wrestling show
  • 1pm – Dinosaur Hospital show
  • 2pm – Superheroes wheel show
  • 3pm – Transformers: Bumblebee and Optimus Prime
  • 4pm – Zoo Mania show
  • 5pm – Superheroes wheel show
  • 6pm – Wrestling show

All day:

  • Food and drink
  • Licensed bar
  • Giant funfair
  • Bluey and Bingo Characters
  • Star Wars and Avengers characters
  • Mirror couple

The organisers have warned that the hot air balloons can only fly in stable weather conditions and activities may be cancelled if conditions are unsuitable.

They also say refunds cannot be issued in the event of limited or no ballooning activity.

Are tickets still on sale and how much are they?

Early bird tickets, offering the cheapest prices, are no longer on sale.

Tier 1 tickets are now available at the following prices.

Final release tickets – which are not on sale yet – will cost more.

Friday

  • 3-15 years – £9.99
  • Adult (16+) – £12.12
  • Family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) – £33.72
  • Parking – £7
The festival will be held at Errol Showground.
The festival will be held at Errol Showground. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Saturday

  • 3-15 years – £12.12
  • Adult (16+) – £16.44
  • Family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) – £44.52
  • Parking – £7

Sunday (click on ‘tickets’)

  • 3-15 years – £9.99
  • Adult (16+) – £12.12
  • Family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) – £33.72
  • Parking – £7

There is free entry for children aged 0-3 across the weekend.

How do you get to Errol Showground?

Errol Showground is just off the minor road known as National Route 77 Salmon Run, to the east of the village.

It is a short distance off the A90 dual carriageway.

Errol Sunday Market is held at the same site.

A limited number of local bus services serve Errol village and the showground is about a 20-minute walk from the centre of Errol.

Parking is available at the event, however, this is limited and must be pre-booked via the ticketing platform.

What can you take to Balloons and Tunes Scotland?

Food and drink are not allowed in the festival area but organisers say there will be a range of vendors on-site.

Dogs were also not permitted, with the exception of assistance dogs.

Camping chairs and blankets are permitted.

Conversation