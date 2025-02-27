Balloons and Tunes Scotland: Full details of Perthshire event as line-up revealed

A major new event featuring hot air balloons is coming to Perthshire this year – and we have everything you need to know about the festival.

Balloons and Tunes will take place at Errol Showground in August.

It is the first time the festival has taken place in Scotland.

The full line-up has now been revealed.

Events during the weekend include a night-time ‘sky safari’, with balloons illuminating the night sky.

A host of tribute acts are also appearing along with various other attractions.

Monster trucks had been set to appear, however, they were axed due to conflict with a similar event.

Here is everything you need to know about Ballons and Tunes Scotland.

When is Balloons and Tunes Scotland?

The festival is taking place over three days between Friday August 29 and Sunday August 31 2025.

Balloons and Tunes Scotland line-up

The full line-up is as follows.

All times are subject to change.

Friday

Main stage (all tribute acts):

5pm – Kenny Rogers

6pm – Lainey Wilson

7pm – Shania

8pm – Dolly Parton

Balloon area:

6pm – Balloon launch

9.30pm – Sky safari night glow

10pm – Firework display

All day:

Food and drink

Licensed bar

‘Reduced price’ funfair

Saturday

Main stage (all tribute acts):

4pm – Neil Diamond

5pm – Bruno Mars

6pm – Elvis

7pm – Sugababes

8pm – Eminem

Balloon area:

4pm – Jump dogs parachute display

5pm – Meet the pilots

7pm – Balloon launch

9.30pm – Sky safari night glow

10pm – Firework display

Stunt area

1pm-5pm (every hour) – Freestyle motocross, BMX, trials and parkour displays

9pm – Fire-eating show

UFO Kids’ stage:

1pm – Party peeps family rave

2pm – Kids’ magic show

3pm – The Greatest Gameshow

4pm – Party peeps family rave

5pm – Kids’ magic show

6pm – Mad 4 Animals

7pm – Family foam party

Kids’ Zone:

Noon – Wrestling show

1pm – Dinosaur Hospital show

2pm – Superheroes wheel show

3pm – Transformers: Bumblebee and Optimus Prime

4pm – Zoo Mania show

5pm – Superheroes wheel show

6pm – Wrestling show

All day:

Food and drink

Licensed bar

Giant funfair

Bluey and Bingo characters

Star Wars and Avengers characters

Mirror couple

Sunday

Main stage (all tribute acts):

3pm – Venga

4pm – George Ezra

5pm – Steps

6pm – Lewis Capaldi

7pm – Freddie and Queen

Balloon area:

4pm – Balloon launch

9.30pm – Sky safari night glow

Stunt area:

1pm-5pm (every hour) – Freestyle motocross, BMX, trials and parkour displays

9pm – Fire-eating show

UFO Kids stage:

Noon – The Greatest Gameshow

1pm – Party Peeps family rave

2pm – Kids’ magic show

3pm – Family foam party

4pm- Party Peeps family rave

5pm – Kids’ magic show

6pm – Mad 4 Animals

Kids Zone:

12pm – Wrestling show

1pm – Dinosaur Hospital show

2pm – Superheroes wheel show

3pm – Transformers: Bumblebee and Optimus Prime

4pm – Zoo Mania show

5pm – Superheroes wheel show

6pm – Wrestling show

All day:

Food and drink

Licensed bar

Giant funfair

Bluey and Bingo Characters

Star Wars and Avengers characters

Mirror couple

The organisers have warned that the hot air balloons can only fly in stable weather conditions and activities may be cancelled if conditions are unsuitable.

They also say refunds cannot be issued in the event of limited or no ballooning activity.

Are tickets still on sale and how much are they?

Early bird tickets, offering the cheapest prices, are no longer on sale.

Tier 1 tickets are now available at the following prices.

Final release tickets – which are not on sale yet – will cost more.

Friday

3-15 years – £9.99

Adult (16+) – £12.12

Family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) – £33.72

Parking – £7

Saturday

3-15 years – £12.12

Adult (16+) – £16.44

Family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) – £44.52

Parking – £7

Sunday (click on ‘tickets’)

3-15 years – £9.99

Adult (16+) – £12.12

Family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) – £33.72

Parking – £7

There is free entry for children aged 0-3 across the weekend.

How do you get to Errol Showground?

Errol Showground is just off the minor road known as National Route 77 Salmon Run, to the east of the village.

It is a short distance off the A90 dual carriageway.

Errol Sunday Market is held at the same site.

A limited number of local bus services serve Errol village and the showground is about a 20-minute walk from the centre of Errol.

Parking is available at the event, however, this is limited and must be pre-booked via the ticketing platform.

What can you take to Balloons and Tunes Scotland?

Food and drink are not allowed in the festival area but organisers say there will be a range of vendors on-site.

Dogs were also not permitted, with the exception of assistance dogs.

Camping chairs and blankets are permitted.