News VIDEO: Burnt-out car abandoned off public walking path in Methil The vehicle has been dumped close to Cameron Bridge railway station. By Ellidh Aitken February 27 2025, 8:40am February 27 2025, 8:40am Share VIDEO: Burnt-out car abandoned off public walking path in Methil Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5190718/burnt-out-car-abandoned-methil/ Copy Link 0 comment A burnt-out car has been left abandoned off a public walking path in Methil. Firefighters were called to a field off Poplar Road, close to Cameron Bridge railway station, on Tuesday night. The car was left on its side having come off the public walking path adjacent to the new railway line. The fire has destroyed the vehicle with images taken by The Courier showing the extent of damage inside. The car has been left at the side of a public walking path. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The car appears to have come off the path. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The vehicle was destroyed in the fire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The inside of the car. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Firefighters were called on Tuesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a car fire in a field off Poplar Road at 11.05pm on Tuesday. “We sent one pump and it arrived at 11.19pm and left at 12.31am. “Crews used one main jet at the scene.” Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.
Conversation