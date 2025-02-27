VIDEO: Burnt-out car abandoned off public walking path in Methil

A burnt-out car has been left abandoned off a public walking path in Methil.

Firefighters were called to a field off Poplar Road, close to Cameron Bridge railway station, on Tuesday night.

The car was left on its side having come off the public walking path adjacent to the new railway line.

The fire has destroyed the vehicle with images taken by The Courier showing the extent of damage inside.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a car fire in a field off Poplar Road at 11.05pm on Tuesday.

“We sent one pump and it arrived at 11.19pm and left at 12.31am.

“Crews used one main jet at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.