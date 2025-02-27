VIDEO: Burnt-out car abandoned off public walking path in Methil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Burnt-out car abandoned off public walking path in Methil

The vehicle has been dumped close to Cameron Bridge railway station.

By Ellidh Aitken

A burnt-out car has been left abandoned off a public walking path in Methil.

Firefighters were called to a field off Poplar Road, close to Cameron Bridge railway station, on Tuesday night.

The car was left on its side having come off the public walking path adjacent to the new railway line.

The fire has destroyed the vehicle with images taken by The Courier showing the extent of damage inside.

The car has been left at the side of a public walking path. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The car appears to have come off the path. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The vehicle was destroyed in the fire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The inside of the car. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Firefighters were called on Tuesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a car fire in a field off Poplar Road at 11.05pm on Tuesday.

“We sent one pump and it arrived at 11.19pm and left at 12.31am.

“Crews used one main jet at the scene.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Conversation