Lady Boys of Bangkok show returning to Dundee as dates announced

The Lady Boys of Bangkok show is returning to Dundee.

The popular stage show will come to Riverside Park as part of its Glow Up Tour from July 18 to 27.

The new production, featuring a series of musical performances, is described as “fun-filled” and “outrageously funny”.

Tickets are priced from £15 and include entry to the show and a Thai main meal.

The Lady Boys of Bangkok website promises “a glamorous cast of 16 in a fun-filled, outrageously funny new production, with more glitz and star-spangled sassiness than you can squeeze into any of your party nights out”.

It says the show will feature a “fast-moving and incredibly polished, large-scale theatrical production featuring the biggest floor-filling musical hits, performed by the biggest showbiz divas and singing superstars in the world featuring over 400 incredible costumes”.

The show is performed in a purpose-built bright pink tent named The Sabai Pavilion.

Tickets for some dates are available via Quay Tickets and Itison.

The show is for over-18s only and party packages are available.