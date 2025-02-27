Lady Boys of Bangkok show returning to Dundee as dates announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lady Boys of Bangkok show returning to Dundee as dates announced

The popular stage show will come to Riverside Park as part of its Glow Up Tour.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Lady Boys of Bangkok on a visit to Dundee in 2019. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Lady Boys of Bangkok show is returning to Dundee.

The popular stage show will come to Riverside Park as part of its Glow Up Tour from July 18 to 27.

The new production, featuring a series of musical performances, is described as “fun-filled” and “outrageously funny”.

Tickets are priced from £15 and include entry to the show and a Thai main meal.

The show features more than 400 costumes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Lady Boys of Bangkok website promises “a glamorous cast of 16 in a fun-filled, outrageously funny new production, with more glitz and star-spangled sassiness than you can squeeze into any of your party nights out”.

It says the show will feature a “fast-moving and incredibly polished, large-scale theatrical production featuring the biggest floor-filling musical hits, performed by the biggest showbiz divas and singing superstars in the world featuring over 400 incredible costumes”.

The show is performed in a purpose-built bright pink tent named The Sabai Pavilion.

Tickets for some dates are available via Quay Tickets and Itison.

The show is for over-18s only and party packages are available.

Conversation