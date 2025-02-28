Final service at ‘haunted’ Perthshire church after sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Final service at ‘haunted’ Perthshire church after sale

The Church of Scotland put St Martins on sale with a £40,000 price tag a year ago. But is the new owner ready for a spooky sitting tenant?

By Morag Lindsay
St Martins Church from the air
St Martins Church in Perthshire was offered for sale with a £40,000 asking price. Image: Clyde Digital

A historic Perthshire church – said by locals to be haunted – has held its final service after it was put up for sale.

St Martins, near Guildtown, went on the market last year with an asking price of just £40,000.

It is understood a buyer has now been secured for the B-listed property, which lacks a water supply, toilets or drainage.

What it lacks in mod cons, it makes up for in history, however.

The woodland knoll has been a recorded place of worship since the 12th century.

And folklore has it that the kirk and grounds are haunted by the ghost of a weaver, who was also a minister’s wife.

‘Sad day’ for Perthshire worshippers following church sale

St Martins, which dates back to 1842, hosted its final service on Sunday.

It is one of many properties being sold by the Church of Scotland in the face of dwindling congregations and rising overheads.

Church interior, showing rows of pews over two levels
Inside St Martins Church, Perthshire, prior to the sale. Image: Clyde Digital

It was designed by celebrated Victorian-era Perth architect Andrew Heiton.

His portfolio also included St Mary’s Monastery, the Capital Asset bar on Tay Street and the city’s Station Hotel.

The Rev Maudeen MacDougall, of the linked Scone and St Martins Parish, conducted the final service.

Rev Maudeen MacDougall head and shoulders
Rev Maudeen MacDougall of Scone and St Martins Church. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

One long-standing member of the congregation said: “It was sad knowing it was the last day of worship in a church which has also served the community for christenings, weddings and funerals for 180 years.

“We don’t know what the future holds for the building.”

Local hero’s last resting place

The present building is the third church to have been built on the site since 1622.

And the oldest tombstone in the adjacent cemetery dates to 1646.

St Martins church exterior with grave outside
St Martins churchyard has graves dating back to the 17th century. Image: Bannerman Media

By the west door, a memorial tablet set into the wall commemorates a local hero, Crimean War veteran Major John Simpson VC of the 42nd (Royal Highlanders) Regiment of Foot and later The Black Watch.

He was awarded the highest military honour for “conspicuous bravery” in action in India.

Church explains thinking behind St Martins sale

A Church of Scotland spokesperson said: “We have had an excess of church buildings since the 1920s and the Church owns thousands of properties, far more than required to achieve our primary mission of sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ.

“Our aim is to have the right buildings in the right places to allow us to better serve our members and local communities.

“The proceeds from sales are retained for the benefit of the local congregation and do not go into central funds.”

