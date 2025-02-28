Final service at ‘haunted’ Perthshire church after sale

A historic Perthshire church – said by locals to be haunted – has held its final service after it was put up for sale.

St Martins, near Guildtown, went on the market last year with an asking price of just £40,000.

It is understood a buyer has now been secured for the B-listed property, which lacks a water supply, toilets or drainage.

What it lacks in mod cons, it makes up for in history, however.

The woodland knoll has been a recorded place of worship since the 12th century.

And folklore has it that the kirk and grounds are haunted by the ghost of a weaver, who was also a minister’s wife.

‘Sad day’ for Perthshire worshippers following church sale

St Martins, which dates back to 1842, hosted its final service on Sunday.

It is one of many properties being sold by the Church of Scotland in the face of dwindling congregations and rising overheads.

It was designed by celebrated Victorian-era Perth architect Andrew Heiton.

His portfolio also included St Mary’s Monastery, the Capital Asset bar on Tay Street and the city’s Station Hotel.

The Rev Maudeen MacDougall, of the linked Scone and St Martins Parish, conducted the final service.

One long-standing member of the congregation said: “It was sad knowing it was the last day of worship in a church which has also served the community for christenings, weddings and funerals for 180 years.

“We don’t know what the future holds for the building.”

Local hero’s last resting place

The present building is the third church to have been built on the site since 1622.

And the oldest tombstone in the adjacent cemetery dates to 1646.

By the west door, a memorial tablet set into the wall commemorates a local hero, Crimean War veteran Major John Simpson VC of the 42nd (Royal Highlanders) Regiment of Foot and later The Black Watch.

He was awarded the highest military honour for “conspicuous bravery” in action in India.

Church explains thinking behind St Martins sale

A Church of Scotland spokesperson said: “We have had an excess of church buildings since the 1920s and the Church owns thousands of properties, far more than required to achieve our primary mission of sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ.

“Our aim is to have the right buildings in the right places to allow us to better serve our members and local communities.

“The proceeds from sales are retained for the benefit of the local congregation and do not go into central funds.”