Man, 38, injured in Kirkcaldy ‘dog attack’

The dog has since been put down and a 57-year-old man charged.

By Ellidh Aitken
Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
A man has been injured in an alleged dog attack in Kirkcaldy.

The 38-year-old was taken to hospital after being injured by a dog in a property on Tiree Place on Wednesday afternoon.

The dog has since been put down.

A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

It is understood police are still working to establish the breed of the dog.

Man charged over ‘dog attack’ in Kirkcaldy

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Wednesday, officers received a report of a dog having injured a man within a property in Tiree Place, Kirkcaldy.

“Emergency services attended and the 38-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 57-year-old man was charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“The dog was euthanised.”

