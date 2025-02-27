113-acre solar farm proposed for Coupar Angus area ‘concerning’ says Major General

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

113-acre solar farm proposed for Coupar Angus area ‘concerning’ says Major General

He says the panels would leave residents "surrounded by what looks like prison camps" on "prime agricultural farmland".

By Lucy Scarlett
Peattie Farm, near Coupar Angus
Solar panels could be installed on Peattie Farm. Image: Google Street View

A planning application has been lodged for a new solar farm near Coupar Angus.

Greentech has launched a bid to build Peattie Solar Farm at Campmuir, between Kettins and Burrelton.

The proposed site covers 113 acres of farmland, raising concerns among many residents, including Major General Mike Riddell-Webster.

Major General Riddell-Webster.
Major General Riddell-Webster has voiced his concerns. Image: Supplied

He told The Courier: “The reason these things are all happening near us is because they can get to a substation and a connection to the grid.

“There is no policy in Perth and Kinross that looks at the aggregate effect of a raft of these things all happening in the same area.

“Around the Coupar Angus substation, one application for a solar farm has been consented, and another three are in various stages of planning.

“For the residents of Campmuir, if these proposals are consented, they will be living in the middle of the 350 acres of solar panels.

“That’s the main concern – alongside the use of prime agricultural land.”

‘People are going to get surrounded by these things,’ says Riddell-Webster

General Riddell-Webster argued that renewable energy companies could build on hills but choose lower farmland for convenience and cost.

“People are going to get surrounded by these things,” he warned.

“From a farmer’s perspective, I completely understand. They’re getting £800 to £1,000 per acre, per year, risk-free – without having to farm the land at all.

Peattie Solar Farm.
The red line indicates the area covered by the Peattie Solar Farm proposal. Image: Greentech

“From a local’s perspective, these structures stand nine feet off the ground, surrounded by a six-foot fence.

“We’re going to be surrounded by what looks like prison camps.

Visual impact is another key concern, he added.

“Both developments sit on wide-open land, so there’s no natural way of hiding them.

“In the Peattie proposal, the application states the ground rises 25 metres.

“If you’re sitting behind a desk, 25 metres doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you’re looking at the ground that rises, I doubt even trees would be able to screen it.

“You pass a lot of solar farms on the train down to London – most of which are surrounded by hedges and are much flatter, nothing like as intrusive.

“Probably because they’re further south.

“When you get up to our part of the world, they’re having to be tipped up to catch the sun.”

Several solar farm applications in Perthshire

Perth and Kinross Council declared a climate emergency in 2019, publishing an action plan to achieve Net Zero by 2045.

Since then, Greentech has submitted multiple bids for solar farms across Perthshire.

Earlier this month, the Germany-based renewable company submitted a proposal to build a “town-sized” solar farm near Alyth.

Site of proposed solar farm in Alyth.
The land coloured in blue is where the proposed solar farm in Alyth would be located. Image: Perth and Kinross Council planning

Two public consultations will take place before a decision is made.

In 2023, Markethill Solar Farm – a 250-acre project between Coupar Angus and Burrelton – was controversially rejected after causing “real anger” in the community.

The developer has appealed the decision, and the case is now with the Scottish Government for review.

Members of the Save our Rural Environment group at the field next to Coupar Angus.
Members of the Save our Rural Environment group were instrumental in halting the Markethill Solar Farm in 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

General Riddell-Webster claims Peattie Solar Farm’s panels would only produce 11% of their installed capacity.

“That’s why Scottish solar farms need to be so big – to generate as much power as possible,” he said.

Greentech has not yet responded to our request for comment.

However, a statement on its website about the Peattie proposal reads: “We went through several iterations of the design of the project, including taking into account feedback from nearby residents regarding increased setback from households and increased natural screening.

“The exhibition events held in September and October 2024 helped inform the design of the proposal.”

More from News

The aftermath of the exploded substation.
New photos show scene of Dundee explosion as probe to 'take some time'
The new fort plans at Active Kids Stanley.
Active Kids Stanley set to replace its trademark fort
Fife man Campbell Scott, who was found dead in Kenya.
Campbell Scott: All we know so far about murder of Dunfermline man in Kenya
Pavement parking ban set to be in place in Perth and Kinross
Likely start date revealed for Fife pavement parking ban
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Kirkcaldy MP backs NHS Fife nurse in House of Commons over trans tribunal row
Some addresses in Stirling owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
8.8% council tax increase and car parking charges to rise in Stirling
A man has been charged in connection with the Kinross dog attacks
Police drop case after man accused of sex attack on girl, 10, in Dundee
East Sands. St Andrews
Wave of objections to St Andrews beach sauna on 'precious' common good land
The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View
Jobs lost as Dunfermline pub shuts
Disruption lasted till around noon after person hit by train between Edinburgh and Fife
Person hit by train on Fife to Edinburgh railway line

Conversation