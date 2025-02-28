500-year-old Angus castle to reopen again from next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
500-year-old Angus castle to reopen again from next month

Historic Environment Scotland is recruiting a steward for Edzell Castle, where Mary Queen of Scots stayed in the 1500s.

By Graham Brown
Edzell Castle features a unique garden dating back to 1604. Image: Shutterstock
A new guide is being sought to welcome visitors through the gates of a centuries-old Angus castle largely closed since Covid.

Historic Environment Scotland said 500-year-old Edzell Castle will reopen in April.

But it will only be on “selected dates”. Those have yet to be confirmed.

The attraction enjoyed a bump in popularity before the pandemic, drawing 6,500 visitors in 2019.

It opened briefly in summer 2021 following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

However, safety inspections led to the castle being closed again.

It was one of around 70 HES properties affected, including Arbroath Abbey.

Last autumn, HES hosted an open weekend at Edzell Castle.

Historic re-enactment at Edzell Castle.
It was aimed at letting visitors know about plans for the future.

The heritage body is now looking to recruit a steward for this tourist season.

It says the successful candidate will “bring Scotland’s dramatic history to life for visitors from across the world”.

The role is due to start in April and run until September 30.

Salary is £24,454 per year (pro rata).

Applications close at midday on March 5.

An HES spokesperson said: “Following the completion of high-level masonry inspections, Edzell Castle will be reopening to visitors on selected dates from April.

“Further information will be available in due course.

“We’d encourage visitors to keep an eye on our website and social media channels for more as soon as we have it.”

Lindsay family seat

Edzell Castle was the family seat of the ‘lichtsome’ Lindsays.

The powerful family acquired lands there in the 14th century and built the castle in the 1500s.

The family’s most famous guests included Mary, Queen of Scots, in 1562, and her son, James VI, in1580 and 1589.

Edzell castle in Angus.
But the Lindsays hit hard times and sold Edzell in 1715.

Its new ownership was short-lived when the Earl of Panmure lost his lands because of his part in the Jacobite rising of that year.

The great garden

The standout feature of the castle is its walled garden, which is unique in Scotland.

It was created by the 9th Earl’s son, David, Lord Edzell, in 1604.

The present layout was recreated in the 1930s.

Within the four original walls are unique carved panels depicting the cardinal virtues, liberal arts and planetary deities.

