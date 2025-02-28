500-year-old Angus castle to reopen again from next month

A new guide is being sought to welcome visitors through the gates of a centuries-old Angus castle largely closed since Covid.

Historic Environment Scotland said 500-year-old Edzell Castle will reopen in April.

But it will only be on “selected dates”. Those have yet to be confirmed.

The attraction enjoyed a bump in popularity before the pandemic, drawing 6,500 visitors in 2019.

It opened briefly in summer 2021 following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

However, safety inspections led to the castle being closed again.

It was one of around 70 HES properties affected, including Arbroath Abbey.

Last autumn, HES hosted an open weekend at Edzell Castle.

It was aimed at letting visitors know about plans for the future.

The heritage body is now looking to recruit a steward for this tourist season.

It says the successful candidate will “bring Scotland’s dramatic history to life for visitors from across the world”.

The role is due to start in April and run until September 30.

Salary is £24,454 per year (pro rata).

Applications close at midday on March 5.

An HES spokesperson said: “Following the completion of high-level masonry inspections, Edzell Castle will be reopening to visitors on selected dates from April.

“Further information will be available in due course.

“We’d encourage visitors to keep an eye on our website and social media channels for more as soon as we have it.”

Lindsay family seat

Edzell Castle was the family seat of the ‘lichtsome’ Lindsays.

The powerful family acquired lands there in the 14th century and built the castle in the 1500s.

The family’s most famous guests included Mary, Queen of Scots, in 1562, and her son, James VI, in1580 and 1589.

But the Lindsays hit hard times and sold Edzell in 1715.

Its new ownership was short-lived when the Earl of Panmure lost his lands because of his part in the Jacobite rising of that year.

The great garden

The standout feature of the castle is its walled garden, which is unique in Scotland.

It was created by the 9th Earl’s son, David, Lord Edzell, in 1604.

The present layout was recreated in the 1930s.

Within the four original walls are unique carved panels depicting the cardinal virtues, liberal arts and planetary deities.