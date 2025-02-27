Wave of objections to St Andrews beach sauna on ‘precious’ common good land

Plans for a mobile sauna in St Andrews have run into a wave of objections.

Wild Scottish Sauna received planning permission to open on land overlooking East Sands Beach last year.

However, it has since transpired the site – once used as a putting green – is common good land and well-used by locals.

It is also the venue for the annual St Andrews Harbour Gala.

And locals are less than impressed by the bid to use what is described as “a very precious recreational area”.

North east Fife councillors have also now objected to the company’s application for a five-year lease for the land, at a cost of £15,000 a year.

All of the objections will be passed to Fife Council’s cabinet committee for a final decision.

However, if it is approved, a sheriff’s decree will then be required to dispose of the common good land.

Concerns include waste disposal and parking

Mobile seaside saunas have become a hot attraction around the Fife coast.

The planning application for the East Sands site, known as East Bents, was supported by 125 people.

However, it also received 14 objections concerned about parking, a lack of toilets and rip tides.

And Fife Coast and Countryside Trust raised concerns about waste disposal and the possible deterioration of the land due to the sauna’s use.

Permission was granted on condition it was temporary and removed after five years.

The latest decision will be made purely on the basis of St Andrews common good land use.

St Andrews common good land ‘used really regularly’

St Andrews SNP councillor Ann Verner said: “I’m really uncomfortable with this.

“That piece of ground is used really regularly. It’s where the harbour trust hold their gala.”

And Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston agreed, stating: “Far too much common good land in St Andrews has been lost.

“I’m not surprised the community is concerned about another whittling away of it.”

The cabinet committee will decide on the issue in due course.