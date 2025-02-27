Wave of objections to St Andrews beach sauna on ‘precious’ common good land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Wave of objections to St Andrews beach sauna on ‘precious’ common good land

Planning permission was granted for a mobile sauna at East Sands last year but it has since transpired the site is common good land.

By Claire Warrender
East Sands. St Andrews
St Andrews East Sands. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Plans for a mobile sauna in St Andrews have run into a wave of objections.

Wild Scottish Sauna received planning permission to open on land overlooking East Sands Beach last year.

However, it has since transpired the site – once used as a putting green – is common good land and well-used by locals.

It is also the venue for the annual St Andrews Harbour Gala.

St Andrews Harbour Gala is held on common good land
St Andrews Harbour Gala is held on the common good land at East Bents. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And locals are less than impressed by the bid to use what is described as “a very precious recreational area”.

North east Fife councillors have also now objected to the company’s application for a five-year lease for the land, at a cost of £15,000 a year.

All of the objections will be passed to Fife Council’s cabinet committee for a final decision.

However, if it is approved, a sheriff’s decree will then be required to dispose of the common good land.

Concerns include waste disposal and parking

Mobile seaside saunas have become a hot attraction around the Fife coast.

The planning application for the East Sands site, known as East Bents, was supported by 125 people.

Kingsbarns beach sauna
The St Andrews mobile sauna would be similar to one at Kingsbarns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

However, it also received 14 objections concerned about parking, a lack of toilets and rip tides.

And Fife Coast and Countryside Trust raised concerns about waste disposal and the possible deterioration of the land due to the sauna’s use.

Permission was granted on condition it was temporary and removed after five years.

The latest decision will be made purely on the basis of St Andrews common good land use.

St Andrews common good land ‘used really regularly’

St Andrews SNP councillor Ann Verner said: “I’m really uncomfortable with this.

“That piece of ground is used really regularly. It’s where the harbour trust hold their gala.”

And Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston agreed, stating: “Far too much common good land in St Andrews has been lost.

“I’m not surprised the community is concerned about another whittling away of it.”

The cabinet committee will decide on the issue in due course.

More from News

The aftermath of the exploded substation.
New photos show scene of Dundee explosion as probe to 'take some time'
Peattie Farm, near Coupar Angus
113-acre solar farm proposed for Coupar Angus area 'concerning' says Major General
The new fort plans at Active Kids Stanley.
Active Kids Stanley set to replace its trademark fort
Fife man Campbell Scott, who was found dead in Kenya.
Campbell Scott: All we know so far about murder of Dunfermline man in Kenya
Pavement parking ban set to be in place in Perth and Kinross
Likely start date revealed for Fife pavement parking ban
St Andrews East Sands. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy MP backs NHS Fife nurse in House of Commons over trans tribunal row
Some addresses in Stirling owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
8.8% council tax increase and car parking charges to rise in Stirling
A man has been charged in connection with the Kinross dog attacks
Police drop case after man accused of sex attack on girl, 10, in Dundee
St Andrews East Sands. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Jobs lost as Dunfermline pub shuts
Disruption lasted till around noon after person hit by train between Edinburgh and Fife
Person hit by train on Fife to Edinburgh railway line

Conversation