Sir Chris Hoy to appear at Dundee event hosted by Lorraine Kelly

The six-time Olympic champion cyclist will sit down with the TV presenter at the Whitehall Theatre.

By James Simpson
Sir Chris Hoy is coming to Dundee. Image: PA
Six-time Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy will appear in Dundee this summer at an event hosted by Lorraine Kelly.

The 48-year-old will sit down for a Q&A with the TV presenter at the Whitehall Theatre.

The event will see Hoy chatting about his career and his terminal cancer diagnosis in front of fans.

Stephen Stewart from organiser Events 105 says he is “really excited” to bring the sporting great to Dundee.

Stephen told The Courier: “Chris is a national hero with everything he’s achieved in the sport.

“He’s an inspiration, not only on the track but more recently speaking openly about his cancer diagnosis and spreading awareness.

“We’re really excited that we’ve been able to get Chris to come and sit down and speak about his career.

“It has been in the works for some time.”

Hoy will join Kelly at the theatre on June 13.

Lorraine Kelly will be interviewing Sir Chris Hoy. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

It comes after the pair chatted on the Lorraine show late last year.

Stephen added: “We already had a relationship with Lorraine after an event for the John Holt testimonial dinner a few years back.

“When we approached her about this she was immediately on board.

“Chris has a lot of time for Lorraine and he spoke on her show recently.

‘We look forward to him coming to Dundee’

“There have been some great stars who have come to Dundee and spoken about their careers.

“Chris will certainly be no different and we look forward to him coming to Dundee.”

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10am today (Friday) via the Whitehall Theatre website.

