Campbell Scott: All we know so far about murder of Dunfermline man in Kenya

Police are continuing to investigate the murder of a Dunfermline businessman in Kenya.

Campbell Scott’s body was found near Nairobi earlier this month.

With several developments since news of his death first broke, The Courier looks at everything we know so far about the case.

Who is Dunfermline businessman Campell Scott?

Mr Scott, 58, was raised in Dunfermline.

His LinkedIn page shows he attended Woodmill High School and later Kirkcaldy Technical – now Fife College.

His career started at Bank of Scotland in 1984, where he remained for 11 years, before progressing to a number of other financial and business data companies.

Between 2014 and the time of his death, Mr Scott had been working with Fico – a financial credit scoring company – where he was a senior director responsible for global product development.

It is understood he had been living and working in London for several years.

Fico said he had been “instrumental” in introducing its Scores product to new markets.

Why was Campbell Scott in Kenya?

Mr Scott is believed to have travelled to Nairobi, capital of Kenya, on Saturday February 15.

He was staying at the JW Marriott hotel, located in the city’s Westlands district – an affluent business area – where he was due to attend a business conference.

Mr Scott was reported missing by colleagues at around 6pm on Sunday February 16, after he failed to return to the hotel after going out for a walk.

Police launched a search for Mr Scott, supported by Interpol – the international crime organisation.

The UK Government’s Foreign Office was also alerted to concerns over Mr Scott’s whereabouts.

What happened to Campbell Scott?

CCTV stills shown on Kenyan TV captured what are thought to be his last known movements as he crossed the road outside his hotel at around 11.50am on the Sunday.

In the image, he is seen wearing a Scotland rugby shirt, shorts and red trainers.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Kenyan police have since obtained CCTV showing Mr Scott in a nightclub in Nairobi that night, accompanied by an unidentified man.

On Saturday February 22, six days after he was reported missing, a body was discovered in Makongo forest by a cattle herder, 66 miles southeast of Nairobi.

Two days later, Mr Scott’s employer, Fico, issued a statement confirming that police had identified the body as their employee.

A spokesperson said: “We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.”

The death was said to have shocked the community in Kenya.

It has since been confirmed Mr Scott’s body was found in a sack of ripe pineapples, with his hands tied.

A murder investigation was launched with local news outlets reporting that Mr Scott had been tortured before his death.

What have police said about the murder investigation?

Two people have been arrested by Kenyan police in connection with the death.

However, details of these arrests remain vague and no charges have yet been reported.

On Thursday February 27, a National Police Service spokesman told the PA news agency that Mr Scott’s murder was a “heinous, heinous crime” and said it is an “intricate and complex” investigation which is now being led by the specialist unit.

He added: “It’s really tragic, but we’re all told that the authorities are going to get to the bottom of this.

“We are confident somebody will be held accountable for this.”

The investigation is continuing.