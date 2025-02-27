Campbell Scott: All we know so far about murder of Dunfermline man in Kenya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campbell Scott: All we know so far about murder of Dunfermline man in Kenya

Police have described it as a "heinous, heinous crime" and are hunting his killers.

Fife man Campbell Scott, who was found dead in Kenya.
Campbell Scott, 58, from Dunfermline, was murdered in Kenya. Image: LinkedIn
By Neil Henderson

Police are continuing to investigate the murder of a Dunfermline businessman in Kenya.

Campbell Scott’s body was found near Nairobi earlier this month.

With several developments since news of his death first broke, The Courier looks at everything we know so far about the case.

Who is Dunfermline businessman Campell Scott?

Mr Scott, 58, was raised in Dunfermline.

His LinkedIn page shows he attended Woodmill High School and later Kirkcaldy Technical – now Fife College.

His career started at Bank of Scotland in 1984, where he remained for 11 years, before progressing to a number of other financial and business data companies.

Fife businessman Campbell Scott, who went to school in Dunfermline.
More details are emerging about Campbell Scott’s death. Image: Shutterstock

Between 2014 and the time of his death, Mr Scott had been working with Fico – a financial credit scoring company – where he was a senior director responsible for global product development.

It is understood he had been living and working in London for several years.

Fico said he had been “instrumental” in introducing its Scores product to new markets.

Why was Campbell Scott in Kenya?

Mr Scott is believed to have travelled to Nairobi, capital of Kenya, on Saturday February 15.

He was staying at the JW Marriott hotel, located in the city’s Westlands district – an affluent business area – where he was due to attend a business conference.

JW Marriot hotel, Nairobi. Image: Google Street View

Mr Scott was reported missing by colleagues at around 6pm on Sunday February 16, after he failed to return to the hotel after going out for a walk.

Police launched a search for Mr Scott, supported by Interpol – the international crime organisation.

The UK Government’s Foreign Office was also alerted to concerns over Mr Scott’s whereabouts.

What happened to Campbell Scott?

CCTV stills shown on Kenyan TV captured what are thought to be his last known movements as he crossed the road outside his hotel at around 11.50am on the Sunday.

In the image, he is seen wearing a Scotland rugby shirt, shorts and red trainers.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Kenyan police have since obtained CCTV showing Mr Scott in a nightclub in Nairobi that night, accompanied by an unidentified man.

On Saturday February 22, six days after he was reported missing, a body was discovered in Makongo forest by a cattle herder, 66 miles southeast of Nairobi.

A CCTV still of Mr Scott shown on the Kenya channel NTV. Image: NTV/YouTube

Two days later, Mr Scott’s employer, Fico, issued a statement confirming that police had identified the body as their employee.

A spokesperson said: “We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.”

The death was said to have shocked the community in Kenya.

It has since been confirmed Mr Scott’s body was found in a sack of ripe pineapples, with his hands tied.

A murder investigation was launched with local news outlets reporting that Mr Scott had been tortured before his death.

What have police said about the murder investigation?

Two people have been arrested by Kenyan police in connection with the death.

However, details of these arrests remain vague and no charges have yet been reported.

On Thursday February 27, a National Police Service spokesman told the PA news agency that Mr Scott’s murder was a “heinous, heinous crime” and said it is an “intricate and complex” investigation which is now being led by the specialist unit.

He added: “It’s really tragic, but we’re all told that the authorities are going to get to the bottom of this.

“We are confident somebody will be held accountable for this.”

The investigation is continuing.

