Fears for Angus healthcare as minor injury units face uncertain future

Angus minor injury units are back under the spotlight amidst fears they might suffer further cuts.

Health chiefs say nothing has been decided on the future of minor injury and illness units (MIIUs) at Arbroath Infirmary and Whitehills in Forfar.

But a report has warned “reduced activity in certain minor injury units raised questions about sustainability.”

It comes three years after Montrose MIIU was axed following a temporary shutdown during the pandemic.

The decision left some facing a round-trip of more than two hours to Ninewells.

Financial pressures facing Angus health bosses

Angus integration joint board (IJB) discussed how cuts could impact on their health and social care partnership this week.

The financial picture includes a projected £3 million prescribing overspend this year.

High absence levels have been blamed for a £2m overspend in out of hours care.

And a rise in employers’ National Insurance contributions will also be a significant cost.

Overall, the IJB underspent £3.815m in the last year, compared with previous estimates of almost £2m in the red.

Part of the reason is a number of unfilled vacancies.

Chief finance officer Sandy Berry said: “It’s fair to say there are significant challenges facing all partnerships, councils and health boards.”

The strategic vision for MIIUs will be delivered later this year.

Before then, the public is being encouraged to take part in a community engagement programme.

Angus Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer Jillian Galloway said: “To get to this point there has been a great deal of consultation, with stakeholders and primarily our staff.”

Concern over possible cuts

IJB member and Arbroath councillor Lois Speed said: “The concern or feedback which continues to come through to me is from individuals and families who don’t have transport.

“If they are having to travel from Arbroath to Ninewells, or even further rurally, that is a concern.”

North East Scottish Conservative MSP Tess White said: “Once again, the Angus partnership present a stark warning about massive cost pressures to health and social care.

“Although the MIU strategy is thin on detail and final decisions won’t be made until at least the spring, major changes are strongly implied.

“There are only three points of major cost pressure the partnership can actually control.

“They point to two great unknowns outside their control — unfunded pay awards from the SNP at Holyrood and ludicrous National Insurance hikes by Labour.

“But any cuts to local healthcare will impact on the most vulnerable people in our society.”