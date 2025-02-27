8.8% council tax increase and car parking charges to rise in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8.8% council tax increase and car parking charges to rise in Stirling

Twelve councillors voted in favour of the proposed Labour Stirling Council budget, while 11 were against it.

By Alex Watson
Stirling residents on the lowest council tax band will pay an extra £87 per year. Image: Google Street View/DC Thomson

People living in the Stirling Council area will see their council tax rise to 8.8% from April 1 as part of the local authority’s 2025-26 budget decisions.

Councillors voted in favour of leading party Labour’s budget proposal during a full council meeting on Thursday (February 27).

The motion passed by 12 votes to 11, after a majority of councillors rejected the SNP’s proposed amendment to Labour’s budget, after some heated back and forth between council members.

Stirling Council is tasked with saving enough cash to plug a £12.3 million shortfall during 2025-26.

The Scottish Government will provide £8.3m to the council, with £4.2m left after ring-fencing to address cost pressures.

Controversial proposed cuts ditched

Earlier this week, a host of harsh proposed cuts to public services across Stirling were scrapped ahead of the final budget decision.

These included the suggested axing of both mental health support and music tuition in schools, a reduction in library opening hours, and the slashing of charity funding.

There was push back against many proposed Stirling Council service cuts, including music tuition. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The proposals were dropped after locals strongly opposed many of the money-saving measures during a public consultation.

However, as well as the council tax hike, Stirling residents will still see car parking costs increase in some areas as a result of the newly approved budget.

How much more council tax will I have to pay?

Those on the lowest council tax band will pay an extra £87 per year, rising to £320 for the highest band.

A band-D property will go up by £130.

According to Stirling Council, every 1% increase in council tax equates to around an extra £0.6m for the local authority.

The new prices will be as follows:

    • Band A – £1,074.59 (up from £987.67)
    • Band B – £1,253.68 (up from £1,152.28)
    • Band C – £1,432.78 (up from £1,316.89)
    • Band D – £1,611.78 (up from £1,481.50)
    • Band E – £2,117.82 (up from £1,946.53)
    • Band F – £2,619.29 (up from £2,407.44)
    • Band G – £3,156.58 (up from £2,901.27)
    • Band H – £3,949.09 (up from £3,629.68)

This does not include water or waste water charges.

When presenting Labour’s budget motion, council leader Gerry McGarvey welcomed the Scottish Government’s decision to lift its council-tax freeze and allow local councils to set their own rates again.

He said the 8.8% jump was “still higher than we would have liked”.

Labour’s Gerry McGarvey is Stirling Council’s newest leader. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

National Insurance increase will eat into council budget

During Thursday’s council meeting, independent councillor for Bannockburn Alasdair MacPherson highlighted that the UK Government’s upcoming employers’ National Insurance rise will add an additional £4m pressure on Stirling Council’s finances.

This will mean around 3% of council tax cash will be spent on employers’ National Insurance.

The council’s chief finance officer confirmed this, saying promised Scottish Government funds to help with the shortfall will only cover around 60% of Stirling Council’s expected increased National Insurance costs.

Bickering between councillors

Prior to the budget decision, several councillors took swipes at each other, with Stirling East’s Gerry McLaughlan of the SNP calling Labour’s proposed budget “lazy” and “apathetic”.

Stirling West Conservative councillor Neil Benny supported Labour’s motion, calling for cooperation between parties within the council.

He said the Conservatives had worked with the Labour administration on the budget, adding: “By God, do I wish the SNP had been at those meetings.”

Stirling Council is led by Labour, though only four of its councillors are members of the party. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Labour and Conservative members accused the SNP contingent of refusing to work collaboratively.

But Forth and Endrick’s Rosemary Fraser argued that her party had offered to form an official coalition with Labour, which was rejected.

Ahead of the vote, Mr McLaughlan said: “Our budget is the best budget. It will get voted down because the deal’s been done under the table.”

But Mr McGarvey argued that the Labour and SNP budgets were ostensibly the same, saying: “There’s not a cigarette paper between the budget motion and the amendment.”

Conversation