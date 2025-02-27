Police drop case after man accused of sex attack on girl, 10, in Dundee

Police have closed a “comprehensive investigation” into reports of a sex attack on a 10-year-old girl by a man in Dundee.

Officers launched a probe after the allegation was reported in the Douglas area of the city in September last year.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the matter.

However, police have now confirmed they have concluded their investigation with no charges brought.

No charges after investigation into Dundee ‘sex attack’

A spokesperson said: “On Sunday September 8 2024, we received a report of a sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in the Douglas area of Dundee.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested.

“Following a comprehensive investigation, there were no charges.

“We take every report seriously and any further information received on the incident will be fully investigated.”