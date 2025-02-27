Active Kids Stanley set to replace its trademark fort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Active Kids Stanley set to replace its trademark fort

The fort has been popular with pre-teen visitors for the past 20 years.

By Lucy Scarlett
The new fort plans at Active Kids Stanley.
A design of the proposed new fort. Image: Galbraith

A Perthshire adventure park may replace one of its trademark and most popular attractions.

Active Kids Stanley wants to remove the play fort at its centre at Burnside Farm, west of the village.

The fort has been a big hit with pre-teen visitors for the past 20 years.

But it now says it is “outdated” and “unsafe”.

The business has submitted a planning application to replace the fort as part of efforts to upgrade the park’s facilities.

Two weeks ago, Active Kids dismantled the fort in preparation for new attractions.

Changes coming to Stanley Active Kids

Active Kids Stanley says the fort was “outdated” and posed challenges for adult supervision.

Active Kids says it is committed to introducing inclusive designs to the play park due is partnership with Perthshire Autism Support.

If approved, the new fort would retain elements of the original structure while incorporating features suitable for children with additional support needs.

The new design will be more open and include soft interfaces, sensory play and interactive timber screens.

A supporting statement in the application says: “The proposals have been carefully considered to enhance the play facilities at Active Kids Adventure Park for all users and allow for the facilities to be used safely.

The former fort.
The old fort was deemed “unfit” after an inspection. Image: Galbraith

“The proposed layout, design, materials and scale are in keeping with the character and appearance of the existing play fort.

“There are no proposals to create any additional access tracks or alter the surrounding landscape including the existing tree lines or boundary conditions.

“There is no perceived impact on the character of the landscape, the surrounding natural environment or local habitats.”

The application has been validated and will proceed to the consultation stage.

Active Kids expanded its indoor facilities in 2022, introducing a treehouse-themed play area.

