Active Kids Stanley set to replace its trademark fort

A Perthshire adventure park may replace one of its trademark and most popular attractions.

Active Kids Stanley wants to remove the play fort at its centre at Burnside Farm, west of the village.

The fort has been a big hit with pre-teen visitors for the past 20 years.

But it now says it is “outdated” and “unsafe”.

The business has submitted a planning application to replace the fort as part of efforts to upgrade the park’s facilities.

Two weeks ago, Active Kids dismantled the fort in preparation for new attractions.

Changes coming to Stanley Active Kids

Active Kids Stanley says the fort was “outdated” and posed challenges for adult supervision.

Active Kids says it is committed to introducing inclusive designs to the play park due is partnership with Perthshire Autism Support.

If approved, the new fort would retain elements of the original structure while incorporating features suitable for children with additional support needs.

The new design will be more open and include soft interfaces, sensory play and interactive timber screens.

A supporting statement in the application says: “The proposals have been carefully considered to enhance the play facilities at Active Kids Adventure Park for all users and allow for the facilities to be used safely.

“The proposed layout, design, materials and scale are in keeping with the character and appearance of the existing play fort.

“There are no proposals to create any additional access tracks or alter the surrounding landscape including the existing tree lines or boundary conditions.

“There is no perceived impact on the character of the landscape, the surrounding natural environment or local habitats.”

The application has been validated and will proceed to the consultation stage.

Active Kids expanded its indoor facilities in 2022, introducing a treehouse-themed play area.