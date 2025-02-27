Likely start date revealed for Fife pavement parking ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Likely start date revealed for Fife pavement parking ban

More than 12,500 roads have been assessed to see if they are suitable for the ban, with only a handful of exceptions recommended.

By Claire Warrender
Pavement parking ban set to be in place in Perth and Kinross
Fife Council could enforce the pavement parking ban in September, if councillors agree. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The pavement parking ban could start in Fife in September.

Drivers will begin receiving £100 fines if they are found to be blocking walkways.

And only 40 of the region’s 12,500 roads are likely to be exempt from the new rules.

There are concerns some streets are too narrow for the pavement parking ban
There are concerns some streets are too narrow for the pavement parking ban. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The Scottish Government legislation came into force in September 2023 and is already implemented elsewhere, including Dundee, Angus and Stirling.

However, its introduction was delayed in Fife amid fears dozens of narrow streets would not cope.

Some communities expressed concern forcing cars fully onto the road could cause problems for emergency vehicles trying to pass.

And transportation spokesman Altany Craik said: “Geography is often unhelpful for us and some of our streets just won’t be able to do it.”

An assessment of Fife streets is now complete and councillors will be asked to approve the parking ban next week.

How will exemptions to parking ban be decided?

It is not yet known which roads will be exempt.

That will be up to members of individual area committees, who will progress the legislation in their own towns.

However, exemptions depend on the width of both the pavement and the road.

SNP councillor David Barratt believes the estimated number of streets could be far too low.

“I’m surprised there are only 40 out of 12,500 roads,” he said.

“I can think of several streets in Rosyth alone where agreeing pavement parking as a blanket ban will not go down well.”

Two-month ‘soft’ start planned

Fife Council plans an initial soft introduction.

This will include a two-month awareness campaign, when warnings will be issued before the formal introduction.

Once fully in force, the parking ban applies to any vehicle found with one or more wheels touching the pavement.

And a £100 fine will be deducted to £50 if payment is made within 14 days.

Exemptions include emergency vehicles and delivery drivers.

How much will it cost to introduce new rules in Fife?

The Scottish Government awarded Fife Council just over £188,000 to help with the ban’s introduction.

And more than £100,000 has already been spent on the initial assessment.

The introduction of new road signs and lining is expected to cost another £100,000 to £130,000.

A report to go before councillors next week says: “Effective enforcement of the pavement parking legislation is anticipated to commence from September 1 2025.

“Enforcement will be undertaken in a balanced, proportionate and pragmatic way.

“Care will be taken to avoid generating new or intensifying any existing neighbourhood disputes.

“The expected first course of action for any residential locations will be the soft behavioural change approach.”

More from News

The aftermath of the exploded substation.
New photos show scene of Dundee explosion as probe to 'take some time'
Peattie Farm, near Coupar Angus
113-acre solar farm proposed for Coupar Angus area 'concerning' says Major General
The new fort plans at Active Kids Stanley.
Active Kids Stanley set to replace its trademark fort
Fife man Campbell Scott, who was found dead in Kenya.
Campbell Scott: All we know so far about murder of Dunfermline man in Kenya
Fife Council could enforce the pavement parking ban in September, if councillors agree. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy MP backs NHS Fife nurse in House of Commons over trans tribunal row
Some addresses in Stirling owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
8.8% council tax increase and car parking charges to rise in Stirling
A man has been charged in connection with the Kinross dog attacks
Police drop case after man accused of sex attack on girl, 10, in Dundee
East Sands. St Andrews
Wave of objections to St Andrews beach sauna on 'precious' common good land
Fife Council could enforce the pavement parking ban in September, if councillors agree. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Jobs lost as Dunfermline pub shuts
Disruption lasted till around noon after person hit by train between Edinburgh and Fife
Person hit by train on Fife to Edinburgh railway line

Conversation