Likely start date revealed for Fife pavement parking ban

The pavement parking ban could start in Fife in September.

Drivers will begin receiving £100 fines if they are found to be blocking walkways.

And only 40 of the region’s 12,500 roads are likely to be exempt from the new rules.

The Scottish Government legislation came into force in September 2023 and is already implemented elsewhere, including Dundee, Angus and Stirling.

However, its introduction was delayed in Fife amid fears dozens of narrow streets would not cope.

Some communities expressed concern forcing cars fully onto the road could cause problems for emergency vehicles trying to pass.

And transportation spokesman Altany Craik said: “Geography is often unhelpful for us and some of our streets just won’t be able to do it.”

An assessment of Fife streets is now complete and councillors will be asked to approve the parking ban next week.

How will exemptions to parking ban be decided?

It is not yet known which roads will be exempt.

That will be up to members of individual area committees, who will progress the legislation in their own towns.

However, exemptions depend on the width of both the pavement and the road.

SNP councillor David Barratt believes the estimated number of streets could be far too low.

“I’m surprised there are only 40 out of 12,500 roads,” he said.

“I can think of several streets in Rosyth alone where agreeing pavement parking as a blanket ban will not go down well.”

Two-month ‘soft’ start planned

Fife Council plans an initial soft introduction.

This will include a two-month awareness campaign, when warnings will be issued before the formal introduction.

Once fully in force, the parking ban applies to any vehicle found with one or more wheels touching the pavement.

And a £100 fine will be deducted to £50 if payment is made within 14 days.

Exemptions include emergency vehicles and delivery drivers.

How much will it cost to introduce new rules in Fife?

The Scottish Government awarded Fife Council just over £188,000 to help with the ban’s introduction.

And more than £100,000 has already been spent on the initial assessment.

The introduction of new road signs and lining is expected to cost another £100,000 to £130,000.

A report to go before councillors next week says: “Effective enforcement of the pavement parking legislation is anticipated to commence from September 1 2025.

“Enforcement will be undertaken in a balanced, proportionate and pragmatic way.

“Care will be taken to avoid generating new or intensifying any existing neighbourhood disputes.

“The expected first course of action for any residential locations will be the soft behavioural change approach.”