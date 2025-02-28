Early morning bus added to returning Stagecoach Perthshire route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Early morning bus added to returning Stagecoach Perthshire route

The 16 Stagecoach bus through the Carse of Gowrie in Perthshire will get an extra service while money has also been earmarked for community bus initiatives.

By Sean O'Neil
Stagecoach bus in Invergowrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Stagecoach bus in Invergowrie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An early morning bus route will be added to a returning Stagecoach service in Perthshire following a £33k council budget compromise.

The Courier revealed last month that Stagecoach’s number 16 service in the Carse of Gowrie will return in March in a campaign win for local residents.

The service had been axed in favour of the 39 route last year.

However, the replacement service became plagued with issues, resulting in numerous cancellations and delays.

Stagecoach agreed to bring back the 16 after a backlash but there were concerns over a lack of morning service.

It is now hoped a route will leave Errol 6.51am, St Madoes Green at 7.01am and ending at Perth Mill Street at 7.19am.

The council has set aside £13k for the service.

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It became part of SNP administration budget at the suggestion of Carse of Gowrie Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey.

He said: “I was pleased to support the Independent group’s budget which included £13k of revenue funding to restore the early bus from Errol to Perth on weekday mornings.

“When Stagecoach said they were cancelling this under the cover of moving the daytime service to hourly, I was contacted by a number of people for whom this was a concern.

“I’d also like to thank the SNP for incorporating that money into their final budget.”

Publicly owned bus service

In a further boost for transport in the Carse of Gowrie, £20k was added to the budget for community bus initiatives.

Conservative Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes said: “A small group of us have been working on a publicly owned bus service across the Carse.

Councillor Angus Forbes.
Councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Angus Forbes

“I made a proposal that the council put some seed funding into getting this started and I am grateful that the council leader has agreed to incorporate this into their budget.”

Mr Bailey hopes the additional cash will help protect the region’s bus services for the future.

He said: “It will be great to tap into the energy of the community to figure out what Plan B looks like.

“Hopefully the money can also help exploration of restoring connectivity to some of the places missed out by Stagecoach in the new timetables including Glendoick.”

