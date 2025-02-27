Angus residents hit with 11% council tax rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus residents hit with 11% council tax rise

The double-digit hike is one of Scotland’s largest this year and the second highest increase in the history of Angus Council.

By Graham Brown
Some addresses in Angus owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
Angus Council's minority SNP administration budget was passed on Thursday. Image: DC Thomson

Angus council tax is to rise by 11% as residents were hit by one of Scotland’s biggest increases this year.

On Thursday, the minority SNP administration’s spending plans were voted through in what council leader Bill Duff described as the “most challenging” budget he had seen in almost 15 years.

It will add £144.84 to the Band D council tax rate, from £1,316.68 to £1,461.52.

Only 1996 – the first year of the new single-tier authority – saw a larger rise at 11.1%.

The figure is the highest 2025-26 jump among Tayside, Fife and Stirling authorities, including neighbouring Dundee City (8%) and Perth and Kinross (9.5%), along with Fife (8.2%) and Stirling (8.8%).

This week it emerged a 6% rise was the favoured option of Angus residents who tackled a budget calculator as part of this year’s public consultation.

Angus has cut spending by around £100 million in the past 13 years.

Million-pound Angus infrastructure fund

“I’ve been involved in 13 budgets and I can say this has been the most challenging,” said Montrose councillor Mr Duff.

“We cannot bear any further erosion of staff or services.

“Our view is the public will pay to maintain the current level of services.”

The ruling group’s plans include a £3.7m dip into council reserves.

Mr Duff said an increase of 5% in council charges was “balanced and fair”.

Angus councillor Bill Duff.
Angus Council leader Bill Duff. Image: Angus Council

In a budget briefing earlier this week, he revealed controversial Angus parking meters will be permanently removed.

A £1m Angus infrastructure fund to unlock £20m of borrowing power was also announced.

It will help tackle major challenges including Montrose coastal erosion and Brechin’s recovery from Storm Babet.

“It’s the key difference between our budget and the opposition budget – it’s an ambitious plan for Angus,” added Mr Duff.

And a general waste skip will be reinstated at Brechin recycling centre.

Opposition group propose 9.5% rise

The Conservative/Independent opposition group put forward a 9.5% council tax increase.

Its plans included dropping the increase in council charges from 5% to 3%.

Opposition leader Derek Wann said: “I completely understand why this (budget) is needed – because we’re broke.

“But our constituents are the ones facing this increase and I don’t believe they will just sit back and accept it.”

A third budget plan, from non-aligned councillors Heather Doran and Jill Scott, backed 9% council tax rise.

Cllr Doran said an 11% hike was “not justified”.

Angus still towards bottom of Scottish council tax table

The budget outcome also brought a message from one councillor about Angus’ longstanding position towards the bottom of the nation’s council tax table.

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape said: “I acknowledge residents may have concerns regards the extent of the increase in council tax.

“We need to move away from Angus being amongst the authorities with the lowest council tax and perhaps move towards the median.

“Even with the 11% increase today, due to other not dissimilar increases in other authorities, we will still be amongst the lowest.”

 

Conversation