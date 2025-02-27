Angus residents hit with 11% council tax rise

Angus council tax is to rise by 11% as residents were hit by one of Scotland’s biggest increases this year.

On Thursday, the minority SNP administration’s spending plans were voted through in what council leader Bill Duff described as the “most challenging” budget he had seen in almost 15 years.

It will add £144.84 to the Band D council tax rate, from £1,316.68 to £1,461.52.

Only 1996 – the first year of the new single-tier authority – saw a larger rise at 11.1%.

The figure is the highest 2025-26 jump among Tayside, Fife and Stirling authorities, including neighbouring Dundee City (8%) and Perth and Kinross (9.5%), along with Fife (8.2%) and Stirling (8.8%).

This week it emerged a 6% rise was the favoured option of Angus residents who tackled a budget calculator as part of this year’s public consultation.

Angus has cut spending by around £100 million in the past 13 years.

Million-pound Angus infrastructure fund

“I’ve been involved in 13 budgets and I can say this has been the most challenging,” said Montrose councillor Mr Duff.

“We cannot bear any further erosion of staff or services.

“Our view is the public will pay to maintain the current level of services.”

The ruling group’s plans include a £3.7m dip into council reserves.

Mr Duff said an increase of 5% in council charges was “balanced and fair”.

In a budget briefing earlier this week, he revealed controversial Angus parking meters will be permanently removed.

A £1m Angus infrastructure fund to unlock £20m of borrowing power was also announced.

It will help tackle major challenges including Montrose coastal erosion and Brechin’s recovery from Storm Babet.

“It’s the key difference between our budget and the opposition budget – it’s an ambitious plan for Angus,” added Mr Duff.

And a general waste skip will be reinstated at Brechin recycling centre.

Opposition group propose 9.5% rise

The Conservative/Independent opposition group put forward a 9.5% council tax increase.

Its plans included dropping the increase in council charges from 5% to 3%.

Opposition leader Derek Wann said: “I completely understand why this (budget) is needed – because we’re broke.

“But our constituents are the ones facing this increase and I don’t believe they will just sit back and accept it.”

A third budget plan, from non-aligned councillors Heather Doran and Jill Scott, backed 9% council tax rise.

Cllr Doran said an 11% hike was “not justified”.

Angus still towards bottom of Scottish council tax table

The budget outcome also brought a message from one councillor about Angus’ longstanding position towards the bottom of the nation’s council tax table.

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape said: “I acknowledge residents may have concerns regards the extent of the increase in council tax.

“We need to move away from Angus being amongst the authorities with the lowest council tax and perhaps move towards the median.

“Even with the 11% increase today, due to other not dissimilar increases in other authorities, we will still be amongst the lowest.”