New photos show scene of Dundee explosion as probe to ‘take some time’

New photos show the scene of an explosion at a Dundee electricity substation.

Emergency services raced to the scene near the Overgate Shopping Centre on Wednesday morning.

Part of the substation building – close to the centre’s back entrance – collapsed with witnesses telling of seeing smoke and flames.

An excavator has moved onto the site and the rubble has been cleared, exposing the faulty substation.

SSEN – operator of the substation – has since secured the site and admits the investigation into what caused the explosion “will take some time”.

A spokesperson for the company said: “SSEN Distribution continues to investigate yesterday’s network incident in Dundee city centre.

“Initial work to secure the site and ensure it poses no ongoing risk to the wider public is now complete.

“Detailed inspection of the equipment on site is progressing to identify the precise cause of the fault; this is a complex task which will take some time.”