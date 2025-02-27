News New photos show scene of Dundee explosion as probe to ‘take some time’ A section of the substation building collapsed following the explosion near the Overgate. By Andrew Robson February 27 2025, 3:26pm February 27 2025, 3:26pm Share New photos show scene of Dundee explosion as probe to ‘take some time’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5191169/new-photos-dundee-overgate-substation-explosion/ Copy Link 0 comment Debris has been cleared, exposing the faulty substation. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson New photos show the scene of an explosion at a Dundee electricity substation. Emergency services raced to the scene near the Overgate Shopping Centre on Wednesday morning. Part of the substation building – close to the centre’s back entrance – collapsed with witnesses telling of seeing smoke and flames. An excavator has moved onto the site and the rubble has been cleared, exposing the faulty substation. The faulty substation has been exposed. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson Emergency services taped off the area after the explosion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson SSEN – operator of the substation – has since secured the site and admits the investigation into what caused the explosion “will take some time”. A spokesperson for the company said: “SSEN Distribution continues to investigate yesterday’s network incident in Dundee city centre. “Initial work to secure the site and ensure it poses no ongoing risk to the wider public is now complete. “Detailed inspection of the equipment on site is progressing to identify the precise cause of the fault; this is a complex task which will take some time.”
Conversation