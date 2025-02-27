New photos show scene of Dundee explosion as probe to ‘take some time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New photos show scene of Dundee explosion as probe to ‘take some time’

A section of the substation building collapsed following the explosion near the Overgate.

By Andrew Robson
The aftermath of the exploded substation.
Debris has been cleared, exposing the faulty substation. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

New photos show the scene of an explosion at a Dundee electricity substation.

Emergency services raced to the scene near the Overgate Shopping Centre on Wednesday morning.

Part of the substation building – close to the centre’s back entrance – collapsed with witnesses telling of seeing smoke and flames.

An excavator has moved onto the site and the rubble has been cleared, exposing the faulty substation.

The fault substation has been exposed.
The faulty substation has been exposed. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Emergency services taped off the area after the explosion.
Emergency services taped off the area after the explosion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

SSEN – operator of the substation – has since secured the site and admits the investigation into what caused the explosion “will take some time”.

A spokesperson for the company said: “SSEN Distribution continues to investigate yesterday’s network incident in Dundee city centre.

“Initial work to secure the site and ensure it poses no ongoing risk to the wider public is now complete.

“Detailed inspection of the equipment on site is progressing to identify the precise cause of the fault; this is a complex task which will take some time.”

Conversation