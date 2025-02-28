Heartbroken Elmwood students discovered Fife courses faced axe via social media

Heartbroken Elmwood students have hit out at Scotland’s rural college after discovering courses could be cut via social media.

SRUC told staff on Tuesday of proposals to close the animal care unit at the Cupar campus at the end of this academic year.

However, students are not in college this week and did not receive an official email until the following morning.

By that time, many of them had spotted a video explaining the move, made by MSP Willie Rennie and posted on Facebook and X.

HNC student Ashley Cramb said: “It’s heartbreaking and so frustrating.

“In fact, it’s absolutely obscene that we found out that way.”

SRUC said it had intended to inform students after staff were made aware.

And a spokesman added: “SRUC is not responsible for putting anything about the proposal on social media.”

Open day held for potential animal care students before announcement

Ashley also criticised SRUC bosses for revealing its proposal after the January deadline for course applications.

More than 40 people who applied for the NC course alone are now in limbo.

However, Ashley and other students plan to fight to retain the animal care unit.

She said: “People doing the NC have applied for the HNC on the understanding they were going to study at Elmwood.

“They even had an open day in November for potential students, who came in and were shown the animals.”

Ashley hopes to progress to an HND in animal care later this year.

However, if the Elmwood unit closes, her nearest campus is in Broxburn, 41 miles away.

She added: “That’s not feasible for me.”

“I’m a mum of three kids, the youngest being seven. I can’t just uproot and transport somewhere else.”

MSP says treatment of Elmwood students was ‘shoddy’

Animal care prepares students for a number of careers, including animal welfare, grooming, zoos and vets.

A group of students will meet Mr Rennie at the Elmwood campus on Friday to discuss the issue.

The North East Fife Liberal Democrat MSP described the treatment of staff and students as “shoddy”.

“Students should have been informed directly rather than hearing randomly through social media,” he said.

“It has just added insult to injury.”

Applications suspended for now

An SRUC spokesman said applications to animal care courses at Elmwood have been suspended until the outcome of the consultation is known.

“Those who have applied to study animal care at Elmwood in 2025-26 will be notified of the outcome of the consultation as soon as possible,” he said.

If courses are withdrawn, students may be offered alternatives at other campuses.

“We acknowledge this consultation has caused some uncertainty among applicants,” he added.

“However, prospective students are not limited to applying for one course at one institution.

“As previously stated, we are committed to Elmwood.

“But, in recent years, the campus has run at a loss, with the structurally-compromised main building previously costing up to £1.2 million a year to run.”