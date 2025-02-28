Pitlochry hero recognised for bravely rescuing woman in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Pitlochry hero recognised for bravely rescuing woman in Orkney

Linda Sinclair heroically entered the water to save a distressed woman.

By Lucy Scarlett
Pitlochry woman Linda Sinclair, who has been honoured for bravely rescuing a woman in Orkney.
Linda Sinclair at Inganess Beach in Orkney, where the incident occurred. Image: Supplied

A Pitlochry woman has been honoured for bravely rescuing a woman in Orkney.

Linda Sinclair was working on the islands in July 2023 when she saved a distressed woman from the water off Inganess Beach, near Kirkwall.

The BBC radio journalist was recognised on Thursday night’s Chief Constable’s Bravery and Excellence Awards 2024.

The 53-year-old’s selflessness and determination were praised, which police say saved the woman’s life.

Inganess Beach.
Inganess Beach in Orkney. Image: Google Street View

Linda described the dramatic rescue to The Courier. She said: “We saw a woman who was clearly distressed and I thought, ‘this doesn’t look good.’

“I flagged down a guy in a car and he phoned the police, who turned up quite quickly.

“However, nobody was doing anything or intervening to help this lady.

“I said, ‘look, I’m going to go in after this woman.’

“The police checked I was a strong enough swimmer, which I was, and I swam out to her.

“I engaged her in a conversation and, after five or 10 minutes, I managed to persuade her to swim back to the shore.

“Then she gave me a huge bear hug when we got to the shore.”

‘I couldn’t stand by and watch this woman suffer,’ says Pitlochry hero

Linda felt rescuing the woman was an instinctive response.

Police in Orkney nominated her for a royal humane award, which she received in 2024.

She was later put forward for a Chief Constable award for outstanding bravery.

Despite the recognition, Linda admitted she felt “uncomfortable” with the recognition for helping someone in distress.

She added: “I couldn’t stand by and watch this woman suffer – I had to go and help her.”

“At the end of the day, it’s about her and the fact she was in a distressed state.

“I just wanted her to know somebody cared for her.”

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Festival tickets thief and £5k benefit cheat
Council Tax debt Dundee
8% council tax rise approved in Dundee
9
Some addresses in Angus owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
Angus residents hit with 11% council tax rise
20
The aftermath of the exploded substation.
New photos show scene of Dundee explosion as probe to 'take some time'
Peattie Farm, near Coupar Angus
113-acre solar farm proposed for Coupar Angus area 'concerning' says Major General
The new fort plans at Active Kids Stanley.
Active Kids Stanley set to replace its trademark fort
Fife man Campbell Scott, who was found dead in Kenya.
Campbell Scott: All we know so far about murder of Dunfermline man in Kenya
Pavement parking ban set to be in place in Perth and Kinross
Likely start date revealed for Fife pavement parking ban
3
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Kirkcaldy MP backs NHS Fife nurse in House of Commons over trans tribunal row
Some addresses in Stirling owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
8.8% council tax increase and car parking charges to rise in Stirling

Conversation