Person taken to hospital after fire at Perth flats

A resident has told of the moment he tried to kick his neighbour's door in as the blaze took hold.

By Ellidh Aitken & Lucy Scarlett
Fire crews at a block of flats on Strathtay Road, Perth following a flat fire. Image: Stuart Cowper
A person has been taken to hospital after a fire at a block of flats in Perth.

Firefighters tackled the blaze on Strathtay Road on Thursday evening.

Locals reported a “strong smell of smoke” in the area after the fire had been extinguished.

Fire crews were seen lifting burnt pieces of furniture from the building.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed one person was taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Neighbour tried to ‘kick door in’ after noticing smoke in flat block

One neighbour said he tried to kick the door of the flat down after noticing smoke on the landing outside.

He told The Courier: “I came out into the hallway of our flat and saw a little bit of smoke.

“We opened up the front door and there was some in the close and we could hear a fire alarm so I went downstairs.

“There was a little bit of smoke downstairs coming out of the flat’s door but I could hear the man who lives there talking inside.

“The smoke started to get thicker after that and I phoned the fire service then grabbed my kids and got them outside.

“There was more smoke coming out of his door.

“I went and got some boots on to kick his door in while the fire service was on the way.

“I only kicked it twice and the firefighters showed up.

“They got the door open pretty quickly and two seconds later were  taking him out.”

‘Strong smell of smoke’ after fire in Perth flats block

A passer-by recalled a “strong smell of smoke” in the area as firefighters dealt with the blaze.

He said: “There were four fire engines there including a hydraulic platform, as well as a fire car, police car and van that I could see when passing by.

“I was passing once the fire was out, but even then there was still a strong smell of smoke.

“The road was blocked at the bottom end.

“It looks like it may have started in a bedroom, as I noticed firefighters bringing out what looked like a fire-damaged bed and bedding.

“Hopefully the residents of the flat are OK.”

Five fire crews tackle Perth flat blaze

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended a fire at 9.55pm on Strathtay Road in Perth.

“We sent four appliances and a height appliance.

“Crews were sent from Perth, Dunkeld and Auchterarder fire stations.

“The fire was in a ground-floor flat.

“Firefighters left at 11.11pm.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.05pm on February 27 to attend an incident on Strathtay Road, Perth.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Conversation