Royal Mail’s Anstruther delivery office closure plan could mean long trip for parcels

Fife’s East Neuk residents face an hour’s round trip to collect parcels amid proposals to close the Anstruther delivery office.

Concerns have also been raised for staff at the base, who will have to travel to Leven if the move goes ahead.

Royal Mail says it is “still working through the process” of closing the Station Road depot.

It wants to move operations to its office in Leven, more than 13 miles away.

No date has been set for the change.

The Anstruther delivery office serves the East Neuk villages, which have a population of around 10,000 people.

It allows the community to collect and drop off items and print prepaid labels.

The nearest alternatives are in St Andrews and Leven.

However, they are only open from 8am to 10am Monday to Friday, and 8am to noon on Saturdays.

Royal Mail in talks with workers over delivery office closure

Royal Mail confirmed the proposal in a letter to North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

Senior public affairs manager Michael Hogg said the company has been in discussions with employees and union officials.

And he added: “I am advised we are still working through the process of moving the mail processing work and our people to the Leven delivery office.”

Mr Rennie says he is concerned about what the plans will mean for staff asked to work from outside the East Neuk.

Call for rethink over Anstruther closure

He adds: “I am also concerned this move will impact the availability of services in the East Neuk.

“For example, anyone collecting an undelivered parcel from the delivery office will now be expected to travel to Leven, instead of being able to access the service locally.

“I want Royal Mail to fully address those concerns and think again about the closure.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson told The Courier: “There are no firm plans to close our Anstruther Delivery Office.

“Any decision on closure or relocation of a delivery office would always be taken after consultation with our unions and employees.”