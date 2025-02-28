Yobs set fire to derelict Forfar care home – next door to town’s fire station

A derelict care home in Forfar was deliberately set on fire on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to The Gables care home, next door to the town’s fire station on Arbroath Road.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze and say it was started deliberately.

The former Angus council-run home for adults with learning disabilities operated for around 40 years before closing.

Images show damage to the boarded-up building with charring around some of the windows.

There are also smashed windows and the main door is broken.

Constable Craig Savage said: “Fortunately no one was injured but extensive damage was caused by the fire.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something suspicious.

“If anyone has dash-cam footage from around the time, please review it to see if you have captured anything which could help our investigation.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 4.55pm and mobilised three appliances.

“The stop message came at 6.45pm.

“Fire crews were from Forfar, Kirriemuir and Dundee Kingsway.

“They used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a PPV fan.

“There were no injuries, it was a derelict building.”

Plans for a £3.5 million supporting housing scheme at The Gables were dropped in 2022.

Residents were later moved to Beech Hill House on Lour Road.

Anyone with information on the fire can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2623 of Thursday, February 27 or call Crimestoppers.

Angus Council has been contacted for comment.