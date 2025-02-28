Yobs set fire to derelict Forfar care home – next door to town’s fire station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yobs set fire to derelict Forfar care home – next door to town’s fire station

Firefighters were called to The Gables care home on Forfar's Arbroath Road.

By Ellidh Aitken
The care home was deliberately set on fire on Thursday. Image: Paul Reid
The care home was deliberately set on fire on Thursday. Image: Paul Reid

A derelict care home in Forfar was deliberately set on fire on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to The Gables care home, next door to the town’s fire station on Arbroath Road.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze and say it was started deliberately.

The former Angus council-run home for adults with learning disabilities operated for around 40 years before closing.

Images show damage to the boarded-up building with charring around some of the windows.

There are also smashed windows and the main door is broken.

The derelict Gables care home. Image: Paul Reid
Charred wood outside the building. Image: Paul Reid
The building was formerly The Gables care home. Image: Paul Reid

Constable Craig Savage said: “Fortunately no one was injured but extensive damage was caused by the fire.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something suspicious.

“If anyone has dash-cam footage from around the time, please review it to see if you have captured anything which could help our investigation.”

Fire crews tackle blaze at derelict Forfar care home

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 4.55pm and mobilised three appliances.

“The stop message came at 6.45pm.

“Fire crews were from Forfar, Kirriemuir and Dundee Kingsway.

“They used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a PPV fan.

“There were no injuries, it was a derelict building.”

Plans for a £3.5 million supporting housing scheme at The Gables were dropped in 2022.

Residents were later moved to Beech Hill House on Lour Road.

Anyone with information on the fire can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2623 of Thursday, February 27 or call Crimestoppers.

Angus Council has been contacted for comment.

