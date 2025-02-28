Drivers face 28-mile diversion during roadworks on A92 in Angus

Drivers will face a 28-mile diversion during roadworks on the A92 in Angus.

A stretch of the road at Tarriebank, just north of Arbroath, will be shut between 9am and 3pm each day from March 17 to 21 for resurfacing work.

As a result, an official diversion will be put in place along a 28-mile route for drivers travelling between Arbroath and Montrose.

The diversion will take motorists along the A933 to Friockheim.

It will then head along the A934 and rejoin the A92 about 700 yards west of Ferryden.

An Angus Council letter to residents said: “Business will open as usual, however, vehicular access to properties and business will be extremely limited during working hours of 9am to 3pm.

“Anyone requiring access/egress should speak to operatives and they will assist.”

The local authority says waste collections will remain unaffected by the road closure.

However, bus services in the area are expected to be affected.