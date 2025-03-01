EE addresses Dundee bogus workmen claims after concerns from residents

EE has confirmed its workers visited homes in Dundee on Wednesday amid ‘bogus caller’ claims.

Footage of two males in EE-branded clothing went viral online amid fears they were trying to steal copper wiring.

The workers were in a block of flats in the Douglas area of the city on Wednesday evening.

While inside the building, they were filmed on a doorbell camera conversing at the stairwell.

Within hours of canvassing doors, footage of the pair was viewed thousands of times online claiming they were “bogus callers”.

The post read: “Please share out Dundee and Douglas. Around 10 minutes ago, had 2 bogus callers saying they want to take copper wires out of the BT phone lines as they work for EE.”

EE, which is part of the BT Group, confirmed it had agents working in the Douglas area during that day.

The workforce was provided by Money Expert to let consumers know about the latest EE offers available in their area.

An EE spokesperson said: “EE works with Money Expert in England and Scotland to let consumers know about the latest EE offers available in their area.

“Money Expert had a team in the Douglas area of Dundee on Wednesday.”