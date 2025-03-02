128-year-old Fife bowling club faces closure if it fails to raise ‘urgent’ funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
128-year-old Fife bowling club faces closure if it fails to raise ‘urgent’ funds

Lochgelly Bowling Club have set a £5,000 target.

By Andrew Robson
Lochgelly Bowling Club past presidents Alan Scott and George McGhie with treasurer Margaret McGhie and vice-president Frank Mitchell.
A 128-year-old bowling club in Fife faces closure if it fails to raise “urgent” funds.

Lochgelly Bowling Club has launched a fundraiser as a “last chance saloon” after a committee meeting on Thursday.

Club secretary Alan Bowers says the club will run out of money within three weeks amid rising costs and dwindling members.

Lochgelly Bowling Club faces closure

He said: “At a meeting the facts were laid bare.

“Unfortunately, the number of members continues to drop year-on-year and the club has many older members.

“It has become harder to just tick over each year.

“This has become even more difficult with the cost of living crisis, with rising costs associated with running the club.

“We’ve tried everything to raise funds for the club but we’re just at a loose end.

“This is our last chance saloon.”

Members say money is urgently needed. Image:  David Wardle

Alan describes the club – which celebrates its 128th birthday later this year – as an “institution”.

He said it would be a “great shame” for the community if the club folded after being part of Lochgelly for as many years.

The 75-year-old added: “Like many clubs, we can apply for grants to fund improvements within the club but you can’t apply for a grant for just the money.

“The club is reaching out to the community.

“If anyone can help us out, please donate what you can using the Just Giving page.”

Alan says it costs around £400 for the club to run, so the £5,000 target should secure its future for another 12 months.

Alan – who has been a member for more than 40 years – added: “The club will have a little boost in April and May when the yearly fees come in.

“In the meantime, it looks like we’ll struggle to make it past the next three weeks.

“If we can’t raise the money to keep the club afloat, then unfortunately we’re going to have to close.

“It would be a real shame, but we’re resigned to thinking the club will close.

“Any donations are much appreciated.”

