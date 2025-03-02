128-year-old Fife bowling club faces closure if it fails to raise ‘urgent’ funds

A 128-year-old bowling club in Fife faces closure if it fails to raise “urgent” funds.

Lochgelly Bowling Club has launched a fundraiser as a “last chance saloon” after a committee meeting on Thursday.

Club secretary Alan Bowers says the club will run out of money within three weeks amid rising costs and dwindling members.

Lochgelly Bowling Club faces closure

He said: “At a meeting the facts were laid bare.

“Unfortunately, the number of members continues to drop year-on-year and the club has many older members.

“It has become harder to just tick over each year.

“This has become even more difficult with the cost of living crisis, with rising costs associated with running the club.

“We’ve tried everything to raise funds for the club but we’re just at a loose end.

“This is our last chance saloon.”

Alan describes the club – which celebrates its 128th birthday later this year – as an “institution”.

He said it would be a “great shame” for the community if the club folded after being part of Lochgelly for as many years.

The 75-year-old added: “Like many clubs, we can apply for grants to fund improvements within the club but you can’t apply for a grant for just the money.

“The club is reaching out to the community.

“If anyone can help us out, please donate what you can using the Just Giving page.”

Alan says it costs around £400 for the club to run, so the £5,000 target should secure its future for another 12 months.

Alan – who has been a member for more than 40 years – added: “The club will have a little boost in April and May when the yearly fees come in.

“In the meantime, it looks like we’ll struggle to make it past the next three weeks.

“If we can’t raise the money to keep the club afloat, then unfortunately we’re going to have to close.

“It would be a real shame, but we’re resigned to thinking the club will close.

“Any donations are much appreciated.”