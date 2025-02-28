Train catches fire near Dundee station as emergency services rush to scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Train catches fire near Dundee station as emergency services rush to scene

The Courier understands plans are being made to evacuate dozens of passengers on board.

By By Finn Nixon, James Simpson & Andrew Robson
The ScotRail train has caught fire near Dundee railway station. Image: Charlie Anderson
The ScotRail train has caught fire near Dundee railway station. Image: Charlie Anderson

A train has caught fire near Dundee railway station.

Emergency services have been called to the incident on the line just to the west of the station, near the Tay Bridge.

Onlookers told of seeing smoke pouring from the ScotRail engine, part of an inter-city train that was travelling between Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

The Courier understands dozens of passengers are still on board and have been moved to the rear coaches for safety, with plans being made to evacuate them.

One man who was passing the incident told The Courier: “There was smoke coming out of the engine and the firefighters were hosing it down.

“It’s stopped on the line near the flats on Riverside Drive.

“There are lots of firefighters and police parked in the layby but the road is still open.”

Another witness said firefighters could be seen climbing into the driver’s cabin.

Firefighters hosing down the ScotRail engine. Image: Alan Wilson
Emergency services at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

According to National Rail, services through Dundee are either cancelled or delayed with disruption expected to last several hours.

Some replacement transport has been arranged between Dundee and Edinburgh while tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach East Scotland buses between Dundee and Inverkeithing.

The Courier has approached ScotRail and police for more information.

Firefighters attending the Dundee train fire. Image: Alan Wilson
Several fire crews have been called. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

It comes as trains in Fife are facing disruption due to a separate signalling fault.

ScotRail says services are unable to call at stations between Cowdenbeath and Glenrothes.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

