Train catches fire near Dundee station as emergency services rush to scene

A train has caught fire near Dundee railway station.

Emergency services have been called to the incident on the line just to the west of the station, near the Tay Bridge.

Onlookers told of seeing smoke pouring from the ScotRail engine, part of an inter-city train that was travelling between Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

The Courier understands dozens of passengers are still on board and have been moved to the rear coaches for safety, with plans being made to evacuate them.

One man who was passing the incident told The Courier: “There was smoke coming out of the engine and the firefighters were hosing it down.

“It’s stopped on the line near the flats on Riverside Drive.

“There are lots of firefighters and police parked in the layby but the road is still open.”

Another witness said firefighters could be seen climbing into the driver’s cabin.

According to National Rail, services through Dundee are either cancelled or delayed with disruption expected to last several hours.

Some replacement transport has been arranged between Dundee and Edinburgh while tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach East Scotland buses between Dundee and Inverkeithing.

The Courier has approached ScotRail and police for more information.

It comes as trains in Fife are facing disruption due to a separate signalling fault.

ScotRail says services are unable to call at stations between Cowdenbeath and Glenrothes.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.