Former provosts clash over Brechin skip site at Angus Council budget meeting

Former provosts clashed over Brechin skip site in one of the few flashpoints of an Angus Council budget which landed locals with a whopping 11% council tax hike.

It is the second-largest increase in the authority’s 29-year history – by just 0.1% – and one of Scotland’s biggest this year.

The move will add around £12 a week to the Band D council tax rate, taking the annual bill from £1,316.68 to £1,461.52.

Councillors across the chamber accepted there was little difference in three budget proposals, from the minority SNP administration, Tory/Independent opposition and two non-aligned members, after £100 million worth of budget cuts in the past 12 years.

And budget-setting was well-mannered compared to fractious marathon meetings which have gone before.

But the SNP group’s £36,000 plan to reinstate a general waste skip at Brechin recycling centre was a talking point.

Kirrie recycling centre closure raised

Kirriemuir Conservative Ronnie Proctor said: “In Kirriemuir we had a very successful recycling centre. The previous administration kept all the recycling centres open.”

The Kirrie site – along with Monifieth – was axed in a 2023 budget decision.

He added: “I’m going to have to go back to my constituents, and I know I will be asked the question; ‘Brechin’s managing to get it, what about Kirrie?’”

“The distance from Brechin to (the nearest recycling centre) Montrose was mentioned.

“We’ve got the same thing from Kirriemuir to Forfar.

“And if you go up into the glens that distance isn’t six miles, it’s 16 miles.

“I feel it’s quite unfair.”

Former provost backs double-digit rise

It led to a backlash from Carnoustie Independent Brian Boyd.

He is now a non-aligned member after stepping down as civic figurehead in controversial circumstances last year.

But Mr Boyd said he was happy to back the SNP proposals – and the size of the council tax rise.

“Taxes give you valuable services – we shouldn’t be scared to say that.”

He told Mr Proctor: “My big ask was to make sure Brechin recycling centre was turned back into general waste.

“Councillor Duff gave me that, because that’s what’s fair for Angus.

“The last administration had a two-tier system when it came to recycling centres.

“Maybe two have closed now, but south Angus didn’t have anywhere to take their rubbish.

“I’m not claiming credit. But, for me, that’s the biggest reason to vote for this administration budget.”

Brechin councillor Jill Scott said: “We included this is our (non-aligned) budget, and I am delighted the administration also had it in theirs.

“I imagine some councillors will say this is a backward step and we need to increase the recycling rate.

“Why should that burden of increasing the recycling rate fall on the shoulders of the smallest burghs?”