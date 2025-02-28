Former provosts clash over Brechin skip site at Angus Council budget meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Former provosts clash over Brechin skip site at Angus Council budget meeting

General waste provision will return to Brechin recycling centre under SNP spending plans voted through by councillors.

By Graham Brown
A general waste skip is being reinstated at Brechin recycling centre. Image: Google
A general waste skip is being reinstated at Brechin recycling centre. Image: Google

Former provosts clashed over Brechin skip site in one of the few flashpoints of an Angus Council budget which landed locals with a whopping 11% council tax hike.

It is the second-largest increase in the authority’s 29-year history – by just 0.1% – and one of Scotland’s biggest this year.

The move will add around £12 a week to the Band D council tax rate, taking the annual  bill from £1,316.68 to £1,461.52.

Councillors across the chamber accepted there was little difference in three budget proposals, from the minority SNP administration, Tory/Independent opposition and two non-aligned members, after £100 million worth of budget cuts in the past 12 years.

And budget-setting was well-mannered compared to fractious marathon meetings which have gone before.

But the SNP group’s £36,000 plan to reinstate a general waste skip at Brechin recycling centre was a talking point.

Kirrie recycling centre closure raised

Kirriemuir Conservative Ronnie Proctor said: “In Kirriemuir we had a very successful recycling centre. The previous administration kept all the recycling centres open.”

The Kirrie site – along with Monifieth – was axed in a 2023 budget decision.

He added: “I’m going to have to go back to my constituents, and I know I will be asked the question; ‘Brechin’s managing to get it, what about Kirrie?’”

Kirriemuir councillor Ronnie Proctor.
Kirriemuir councillor Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The distance from Brechin to (the nearest recycling centre) Montrose was mentioned.

“We’ve got the same thing from Kirriemuir to Forfar.

“And if you go up into the glens that distance isn’t six miles, it’s 16 miles.

“I feel it’s quite unfair.”

Former provost backs double-digit rise

It led to a backlash from Carnoustie Independent Brian Boyd.

He is now a non-aligned member after stepping down as civic figurehead in controversial circumstances last year.

But Mr Boyd said he was happy to back the SNP proposals – and the size of the council tax rise.

“Taxes give you valuable services – we shouldn’t be scared to say that.”

He told Mr Proctor: “My big ask was to make sure Brechin recycling centre was turned back into general waste.

“Councillor Duff gave me that, because that’s what’s fair for Angus.

“The last administration had a two-tier system when it came to recycling centres.

“Maybe two have closed now, but south Angus didn’t have anywhere to take their rubbish.

“I’m not claiming credit. But, for me, that’s the biggest reason to vote for this administration budget.”

Brechin councillor Jill Scott said: “We included this is our (non-aligned) budget, and I am delighted the administration also had it in theirs.

“I imagine some councillors will say this is a backward step and we need to increase the recycling rate.

“Why should that burden of increasing the recycling rate fall on the shoulders of the smallest burghs?”

More from News

Perth couple Neil McCulloch and Francesca Tata.
Perth couple to open Italian cafe with art gallery and social hub
Keswick Terrace in Dundee.
2 people charged and £30k of heroin seized in Dundee organised crime raids
Culross cemetery
Drug-dealing ex-pupil of top Scottish school hid gun in Fife graveyard
Aviva's Perth offices.
Windows at Aviva's Perth office smashed by pro-Palestine campaigners
Burnmill Road in Leven. Image: Google Street View
Boy, 15, charged after teenager attacked in Leven
Catalin Fekete
Serial sex criminal jailed for Dunfermline dancefloor assault
Royal Mail delivery office in Leven
Royal Mail's Anstruther delivery office closure plan could mean long trip for parcels
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Pervert teacher cocaine shame and drink-drive bin lorry crash
Carseggie Crescent in Glenrothes
Woman, 58, charged after nearly £20k of drugs found in Glenrothes
The care home was deliberately set on fire on Thursday. Image: Paul Reid
Yobs set fire to derelict Forfar care home – next door to town's fire…

Conversation