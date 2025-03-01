Tayside man named Scottish Wedding DJ of the Year

A Tayside man has been named Scottish Wedding DJ of the Year.

Ally Murphy – aka DJ Ally Bongo – scooped the gong at the Scottish Wedding Awards this week.

Ally, 47, hails from Fintry in Dundee but now lives in Stanley in Perthshire.

It comes after a series of other awards for the performer.

Earlier this month, wedding website Hitched.com voted Ally the Scottish Wedding DJ 2025.

Meanwhile, in January, he was also highly commended at the Confetti Awards.

DJ ‘shocked’ to win top wedding gong

Ally told The Courier he was stunned when his name was announced as the winner at this week’s ceremony.

He said: “I was totally shocked, especially as I was up against some of the big players and companies involved in wedding entertainment.

“I’m just a lone DJ up against companies with a dozen DJs on their books, so it’s a case of David versus Goliath.

“I was given the award previously in 2020, which was great, but then the pandemic struck a month later, and I couldn’t work for nearly two years.”

Ally started DJing at weddings about 10 years ago and has seen it steadily grow to become his full-time profession.

He enjoys entertaining dementia patients, pensioners, and disabled residents throughout Tayside.

He also runs events like keep fit, bingo and quizzes.

Other wedding award winners from Tayide and Fife

Ally was one of several winners on the night from Tayside and Fife.

Glenrothes-based Lynne’s Cake Emporium was named Cake Designer of the Year (Central and Fife).

The McYoungs from Rosyth won Photographer of the Year (Central and Fife) while Cragganmore Ceilidh Band won the Wedding Band of the Year award.

In addition, Hotel Wedding Venue of the Year went to Kinloch House Hotel at Loch of Drumellie in Perth and Kinross.

Fun K Pix Photo Booth in Dundee won the Wedding Specialist Supplier of the Year award.