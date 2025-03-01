Tayside man named Scottish Wedding DJ of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside man named Scottish Wedding DJ of the Year

DJ Ally Bongo - originally from Dundee - was among several local winners at the Scottish Wedding Awards.

By Neil Henderson
DJ Ally Bongo from Dundee.
Ally Murphy - AKA DJ Ally Bongo. Image: Ally Murphy

A Tayside man has been named Scottish Wedding DJ of the Year.

Ally Murphy – aka DJ Ally Bongo – scooped the gong at the Scottish Wedding Awards this week.

Ally, 47, hails from Fintry in Dundee but now lives in Stanley in Perthshire.

It comes after a series of other awards for the performer.

Earlier this month, wedding website Hitched.com voted Ally the Scottish Wedding DJ 2025.

Meanwhile, in January, he was also highly commended at the Confetti Awards.

DJ ‘shocked’ to win top wedding gong

Ally told The Courier he was stunned when his name was announced as the winner at this week’s ceremony.

He said: “I was totally shocked, especially as I was up against some of the big players and companies involved in wedding entertainment.

“I’m just a lone DJ up against companies with a dozen DJs on their books, so it’s a case of David versus Goliath.

“I was given the award previously in 2020, which was great, but then the pandemic struck a month later, and I couldn’t work for nearly two years.”

Ally's award.
Ally’s award. Image: Ally Murphy

Ally started DJing at weddings about 10 years ago and has seen it steadily grow to become his full-time profession.

He enjoys entertaining dementia patients, pensioners, and disabled residents throughout Tayside.

He also runs events like keep fit, bingo and quizzes.

Other wedding award winners from Tayide and Fife

Ally was one of several winners on the night from Tayside and Fife.

Glenrothes-based Lynne’s Cake Emporium was named Cake Designer of the Year (Central and Fife).

The McYoungs from Rosyth won Photographer of the Year (Central and Fife) while Cragganmore Ceilidh Band won the Wedding Band of the Year award.

In addition, Hotel Wedding Venue of the Year went to Kinloch House Hotel at Loch of Drumellie in Perth and Kinross.

Fun K Pix Photo Booth in Dundee won the Wedding Specialist Supplier of the Year award.

