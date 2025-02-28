Boy, 15, charged after teenager attacked in Leven

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after a teenager was attacked in Leven.

Police were called to a report of a 14-year-old boy being assaulted in the town’s Burnmill Road on Saturday.

He did not require any medical treatment, and there was no risk to the wider public.

Officers have charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

He will be reported to the relevant authorities.

Inspector Matt Spencer said: “Officers will continue to actively work with our partners to address any concerns or issues within the community to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

“I would like to reassure the public that a zero-tolerance approach will be taken towards any violence or anti-social behaviour, and that any such incidents will be robustly investigated.

“I would urge anybody to report any such incidents to police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Information can also be reported via the Police Scotland website.”