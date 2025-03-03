Donations to charity behind proposed Angus XL Bully sanctuary soar by £137k in five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donations to charity behind proposed Angus XL Bully sanctuary soar by £137k in five years

All Bullie Charity Rescue, which is appealing Angus Council’s refusal of a licence for an XL Bully sanctuary, saw income rise dramatically ahead of the breed ban.

By Graham Brown
Angus-based campaigner Kerryanne Shaw beside a large dog
Angus-based campaigner Kerryanne Shaw leads All Bullie Charity Rescue. Image: Supplied

The charity battling to establish Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary in Angus has seen public support for its work soar.

Donations to All Bullie Charity Rescue soared from just £3,000 in 2019 to more than £140,000 by the end of 2023.

And that figure does not include money raised since the charity’s figurehead announced controversial proposals for kennels near Forfar.

It is currently preparing an appeal case against Angus Council’s refusal last month to grant an animal welfare licence for Happas Canine Centre.

Charity Commission records reveal spiralling income

Charity Commission accounts for the organisation revealed the dramatic rise in donations.

The charity says: “We place bull-breed dogs with fully checked and approved volunteer foster families to be rehabilitated, where they can assess the dogs character, to enable us to place the dogs with permanent new families.”

Income of £3,010 in 2019 rocketed to over £19,000 in 2020.

It more than doubled the following year, before rising to £83,900 in 2022.

Accounts posted in November last year reveal income reached £142,500 at the end of 2023.

The charity’s spending followed a similar pattern.

From £4,300 in 2019, expenditure rose to £138,910 during 2023.

An accompanying statement said the last reported year was the charity’s toughest “by far”.

It said the XL Bully ban had seen the charity inundated with requests for rehoming or exemption help.

Happas campaigner took over All Bullie Charity Rescue in 2020

Campaigner Kerryanne Shaw, who moved from Glasgow to Happas early in 2024, said the upturn in donations coincided with her taking the lead of the charity.

Records show she became a trustee – one of four in total – in early 2020.

Her lawyer is currently preparing an appeal against Angus Council’s refusal to grant an animal welfare licence for Happas Canine Centre, between Forfar and Dundee.

The charity’s application was rejected last month over “grave concerns” around the proposal.

the exterior of Happas Canine Centre near Forfar.
Happas Canine Centre sits off the A90 between Forfar and Dundee. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

A welfare inspector said there had been no significant improvement in a follow-up visit to Happas.

The original inspection heavily criticised a number of areas. Those included record-keeping, medicine controls, emergency procedures and the security of outdoor areas.

It also reported evidence of stressed-out animals.

There are currently more than 20 dogs at Happas and a further 12 in foster homes. Around half a dozen animals at the Forfar kennels are XL Bullies.

Lawyer preparing Happas appeal

Ms Shaw said: “The upturn in donations reflects the impact when I took over running the charity.

“People could see notable improvements in how the charity was being run, and wanted to support that work moving forward.

“We began to support more dogs than before, and so naturally, the fundraising needed to increase to cover the costs for these dogs.

“Twelve of our dogs are in kennels in England awaiting rehoming, and the fundraising efforts have enabled us to cover the kennel costs that this has incurred.

“We are, and remain grateful, to all those that have and continue to donate toward our efforts.

“Obviously, I only took on the venture of refurbishing and re-purposing Happas kennels early in 2024, in anticipation of the XL ban coming into play, and funds for that venture have been raised separately.

“Fundraising efforts for the dogs currently in kennels in England, and the other dogs outwith Happas kennels that we also have in our care, continues.”

Ms Shaw’s lawyer, Jacob Cohen, says he is formalising the grounds of appeal in relation to the Happas refusal.

It must be submitted within 28 days of Angus civic licensing’s committee February 13 decision.

3

Conversation