Fife students’ battle to save under-threat Elmwood animal care courses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fife students’ battle to save under-threat Elmwood animal care courses

Animal care students at the Cupar college campus are calling on the public to get behind their campaign.

By Claire Warrender
SRUC Elmwood students L-R) Nikkitta Clark, Lizzie Galloway, Ellie Richardson, Sarah Wilson, Catherine Stewart, and Ashley Cramb outside Elmwood College in Cupar
Elmwood animal care students Nikkitta Clark, Lizzie Galloway, Ellie Richardson, Sarah Wilson and Ashley Cramb with student association co-president Catherine Stewart, second right. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Angry Elmwood students have issued a call for help as they prepare a campaign to save Fife animal care courses.

A battle plan is being drawn up to convince bosses at Scotland’s rural college to scrap controversial proposals to close the animal care unit at its Cupar campus.

And they are asking the community to get behind them to ensure their message is heard.

The Elmwood animal care unit when it opened in 2019
The Elmwood animal care unit that students will campaign to save. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The campaign could include a petition to be delivered to the Scottish Government.

Students fear their career plans are in tatters after SRUC launched a staff consultation on the closure plan on Tuesday, citing “severe financial pressures”.

And many have now spoken of their devastation as they wait in limbo for news.

HNC student Lizzie Galloway, 44, said: “I want to train as a veterinary nurse but there’s not much progression for me if this goes ahead.

“However, the college doesn’t really seem to care about what we’ll do next.”

‘Lost, angry and let down’ by news

SRUC says Elmwood animal care students may be offered places at its other campuses.

However, they would face a 40-mile journey to the nearest base.

Twenty-year-old Nikkitta Clark said: “I live on a farm outside Dundee.

“I don’t drive and I won’t be able to get to the other campuses.

“I’m feeling a bit lost at the moment and I don’t know what I’m meant to do.”

Elmwood animal care students Ellie Richardson, left and Sarah Wilson
Elmwood students Ellie Richardson, left, and Sarah Wilson, are launching a campaign. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ellie Richardson, also 20, is in a similar position.

“I’ve applied to move on to an HND next year and my goal is to progress to a diploma.

“Now I’m just left feeling angry, lost and let down.

“They’re not considering our future or future generations.”

Plan to campaign against threat to Elmwood animal care unit

Some Elmwood animal care students found out about the proposal through social media posts.

It’s only a year since they last fought off closure plans.

However, they are now determined to secure success a second time.

Ellie added: “There are already things actively going on in the background.

Elmwood animal care student Ashley Cramb
Student Ashley Cramb found out about the Elmwood plans via social media. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We’re planning protests, we’ve been emailing all the appropriate politicians and we’ve set up Facebook groups.”

The students met MSP Willie Rennie, MP Wendy Chamberlain and councillors on Friday, and all pledged their help.

Mr Rennie said: “We’ll be asking the community to provide written support to put pressure on SRUC management and the Scottish Government.”

Cupar campus running at a loss

SRUC says the Cupar campus has been running at a loss.

And they are now drawing up a “financially-sustainable model that’s fit for purpose”.

Principal Wayne Powell said: “We have begun a consultation with a number of Elmwood staff on a proposal to close the main building on a permanent basis.

“The proposals will allow SRUC to maintain its presence in Cupar, and continue to offer options for in-person learning in this region.”

Elmwood House and horticulture facilities will remain open and gamekeeping courses will continue under the proposals.

More from News

Elmwood animal care students Nikkitta Clark, Lizzie Galloway, Ellie Richardson, Sarah Wilson and Ashley Cramb with student association co-president Catherine Stewart, second right. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Readers have their say on Dundee's 8% council tax hike
Waste at the Lathalmond site.
Dunfermline's biggest eyesores – and what’s planned for them
Elmwood animal care students Nikkitta Clark, Lizzie Galloway, Ellie Richardson, Sarah Wilson and Ashley Cramb with student association co-president Catherine Stewart, second right. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee boss risked it all to rescue failing factory - but paid with his…
Reece Massie
Prolific Dundee car thief under supervision after long remand period
Elmwood animal care students Nikkitta Clark, Lizzie Galloway, Ellie Richardson, Sarah Wilson and Ashley Cramb with student association co-president Catherine Stewart, second right. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Tight lines as Monikie Angling Club casts off for 50th anniversary year
DJ Ally Bongo from Dundee.
Tayside man named Scottish Wedding DJ of the Year
Kuku's takeaway in Cupar is to close.
Owners' 'heavy heart' at Cupar takeaway closure ahead of Dundee move
North Queensferry view to bridges.
Police and lifeboat crews in search for person in Firth of Forth
Mark Watson
Dundee man guilty of neck slash attempted murder
Elmwood animal care students Nikkitta Clark, Lizzie Galloway, Ellie Richardson, Sarah Wilson and Ashley Cramb with student association co-president Catherine Stewart, second right. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee train fire: Passengers say smoke poured into carriage before crossing Tay Bridge
2

Conversation