Fife students’ battle to save under-threat Elmwood animal care courses

Angry Elmwood students have issued a call for help as they prepare a campaign to save Fife animal care courses.

A battle plan is being drawn up to convince bosses at Scotland’s rural college to scrap controversial proposals to close the animal care unit at its Cupar campus.

And they are asking the community to get behind them to ensure their message is heard.

The campaign could include a petition to be delivered to the Scottish Government.

Students fear their career plans are in tatters after SRUC launched a staff consultation on the closure plan on Tuesday, citing “severe financial pressures”.

And many have now spoken of their devastation as they wait in limbo for news.

HNC student Lizzie Galloway, 44, said: “I want to train as a veterinary nurse but there’s not much progression for me if this goes ahead.

“However, the college doesn’t really seem to care about what we’ll do next.”

‘Lost, angry and let down’ by news

SRUC says Elmwood animal care students may be offered places at its other campuses.

However, they would face a 40-mile journey to the nearest base.

Twenty-year-old Nikkitta Clark said: “I live on a farm outside Dundee.

“I don’t drive and I won’t be able to get to the other campuses.

“I’m feeling a bit lost at the moment and I don’t know what I’m meant to do.”

Ellie Richardson, also 20, is in a similar position.

“I’ve applied to move on to an HND next year and my goal is to progress to a diploma.

“Now I’m just left feeling angry, lost and let down.

“They’re not considering our future or future generations.”

Plan to campaign against threat to Elmwood animal care unit

Some Elmwood animal care students found out about the proposal through social media posts.

It’s only a year since they last fought off closure plans.

However, they are now determined to secure success a second time.

Ellie added: “There are already things actively going on in the background.

“We’re planning protests, we’ve been emailing all the appropriate politicians and we’ve set up Facebook groups.”

The students met MSP Willie Rennie, MP Wendy Chamberlain and councillors on Friday, and all pledged their help.

Mr Rennie said: “We’ll be asking the community to provide written support to put pressure on SRUC management and the Scottish Government.”

Cupar campus running at a loss

SRUC says the Cupar campus has been running at a loss.

And they are now drawing up a “financially-sustainable model that’s fit for purpose”.

Principal Wayne Powell said: “We have begun a consultation with a number of Elmwood staff on a proposal to close the main building on a permanent basis.

“The proposals will allow SRUC to maintain its presence in Cupar, and continue to offer options for in-person learning in this region.”

Elmwood House and horticulture facilities will remain open and gamekeeping courses will continue under the proposals.