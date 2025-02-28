2 people charged and £30k of heroin seized in Dundee organised crime raids

Two people have been charged and £30,000 worth of heroin seized during organised crime raids in Dundee.

Officers raided properties on Keswick Terrace in Kirkton, Balmoral Place in Douglas, Old Glamis Road, and Charleston Drive in Menzieshill on Thursday.

Along with the heroin, cocaine and cannabis were recovered.

A 51-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with the raids.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Police ‘determined to dismantle drugs networks’

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said: “Illegal drugs cause such suffering to families and communities, and we remain determined to dismantle drugs networks.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”

It comes after police recovered £400,000 worth of cocaine from a flat on Provost Road on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Monday, cocaine valued at £16,000 was found at a property on Donald’s Lane in Charleston with two people charged.