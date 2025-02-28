2 people charged and £30k of heroin seized in Dundee organised crime raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
2 people charged and £30k of heroin seized in Dundee organised crime raids

Police also recovered cocaine and cannabis after targeting properties in Kirkton, Douglas and Menzieshill.

By Neil Henderson
Keswick Terrace in Dundee.
Keswick Terrace in Kirkton, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Two people have been charged and £30,000 worth of heroin seized during organised crime raids in Dundee.

Officers raided properties on Keswick Terrace in Kirkton, Balmoral Place in Douglas, Old Glamis Road, and Charleston Drive in Menzieshill on Thursday.

Along with the heroin, cocaine and cannabis were recovered.

A 51-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with the raids.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Police ‘determined to dismantle drugs networks’

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said: “Illegal drugs cause such suffering to families and communities, and we remain determined to dismantle drugs networks.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”

It comes after police recovered £400,000 worth of cocaine from a flat on Provost Road on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Monday, cocaine valued at £16,000 was found at a property on Donald’s Lane in Charleston with two people charged.

