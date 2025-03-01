Tight lines as Monikie Angling Club casts off for 50th anniversary year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Tight lines as Monikie Angling Club casts off for 50th anniversary year

The 150-member club hopes to lure more anglers in to enjoy what it considers some of the best value fly-fishing in Scotland.

By Graham Brown
Monikie Angling Club members get the boats back in the water for the 2025 season. Image: Paul Reid
Monikie Angling Club members get the boats back in the water for the 2025 season. Image: Paul Reid

Monikie Angling Club is embarking on a milestone season and a quest to net more than just hard-fighting trout.

The club’s 50th anniversary year casts off on Saturday.

Thousands of rainbow trout were delivered to Angus this week and demand for its 12 boats has been high.

After a tough 2024, club president Ian McLean is quietly confident the 150-strong membership will enjoy a rise in fortunes this season.

Monikie Angling Club begins new season.
The club boats are safely stored on dry land over the winter. Image: Paul Reid

But what the lifelong fisherman would love to see is greater numbers experiencing what the club believes is some of Scotland’s best value fly fishing.

And it couldn’t be more accessible than in the heart of the popular country park.

Monikie ponds supplied city

The roots of the club may go back half a century, but the waters they fish have been around for almost 200 years.

Monikie’s two reservoirs supplied water to Dundee.

The Island and North Ponds – rather larger than a dub with a total of around 120 acres – are now part of the Angus Alive country park.

Monikie Angling Club 50th anniversary in 2025.
The boats being tied up for opening day. Image: Paul Reid

The council’s leisure trust recently revealed £135,000 plans for a family-friendly aquapark at Monikie.

It is due to open at the beginning of May.

The open-air addition will still leave masses of space for anglers to pursue their quarry of brown and rainbow trout.

Free Monikie Angling Club fishing for under-18s

Ian, 73, said: “There’s always excitement for the start of the season.

“It’s looking good for this year.

“Last season was a difficult one. We did a lot of work with the council to get the sluice gates at Crombie and Monikie operating.

“That allowed us to drop the water levels and refill the ponds.

Monikie Angling Club members prepare for new season.
Gently does it as one of the Monikie boats heads onto the Island Pond. Image: Paul Reid

“It was a big operation, but already we’ve seen fly life on the water so hopefully what we’ve done is successful.

“Monikie’s quite a structure and I’ve always felt it is one of the best venues around.

“We’ve a loyal membership we kept the season ticket prices down for them.

“Our baliffs are all volunteers. It’s the only way we can run it, we couldn’t afford to pay a baliff.

“But the big issue is that there’s not a vast amount of youngsters coming in,” said Ian.

“Anyone under 18 gets free membership and free fishing, but they have to be accompanied by an adult.”

The club also has a ‘wheelie boat’ for disabled anglers which was added to the fleet last year.

More from News

View of Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Readers have their say on Dundee's 8% council tax hike
Waste at the Lathalmond site.
Dunfermline's biggest eyesores – and what’s planned for them
SRUC Elmwood students L-R) Nikkitta Clark, Lizzie Galloway, Ellie Richardson, Sarah Wilson, Catherine Stewart, and Ashley Cramb outside Elmwood College in Cupar
Fife students' battle to save under-threat Elmwood animal care courses
Discovery Flexibles owner and CEO Jimmy Urquhart achieved the impossible when he took over the Dundee firm in 2019. Image: Alan Richardson
Dundee boss risked it all to rescue failing factory - but paid with his…
Reece Massie
Prolific Dundee car thief under supervision after long remand period
DJ Ally Bongo from Dundee.
Tayside man named Scottish Wedding DJ of the Year
Kuku's takeaway in Cupar is to close.
Owners' 'heavy heart' at Cupar takeaway closure ahead of Dundee move
North Queensferry view to bridges.
Police and lifeboat crews in search for person in Firth of Forth
Mark Watson
Dundee man guilty of neck slash attempted murder
The ScotRail train caught fire near Dundee railway station. Image: Charlie Anderson
Dundee train fire: Passengers say smoke poured into carriage before crossing Tay Bridge
2

Conversation