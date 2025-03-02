Dunkeld family own 1,118 stuffed plushie animals – and plan to collect more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunkeld family own 1,118 stuffed plushie animals – and plan to collect more

The Lee family are curious to find out if anyone in Scotland can rival their hoard.

By Lucy Scarlett
The Lee family's collection of stuffed plushie toys.
The family with their full collection. Image: Supplied

A Dunkeld family who own 1,118 stuffed animals say they plan to keep on collecting them.

Kate Lee and her daughters Amber, 12, and Ivy, 7, have been building their plushie collection for more than a decade.

Now they’re curious to find out if anyone in Scotland can rival their hoard.

Kate, 44, describes their collection as giving “forever homes” to stuffed animals.

She told The Courier: “The girls started getting teddies when they were born, and it reminded me of how much I loved teddies when I was younger.

Amber and Ivy Lee.
Amber and Ivy Lee with some of their animals. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The girls have been collecting for more than a decade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We go to the charity shop in Dunkeld and we particularly like plushies who are scruffy or needing repaired because it means they need a bit more love and care.

“It’s less likely that someone else is going to buy them.”

The collection has grown through charity shop finds, online bundles and souvenirs from trips – with Amber and Ivy using their pocket money to adopt new teddies wherever they go.

Where do the Dunkeld family store 1,118 stuffed animals?

The family say storing the large collection became an issue until they added floor-to-ceiling shelves in the spare room.

“When we did that, I felt like we could breathe again and we could keep buying more!” Kate added.

Ivy with her favourite stuffed animal, Tilda. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Amber with her favourite stuffed animal, Craig the Crocodile. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Amber and Ivy each have favourite plushies, including Craig the Crocodile and Tilda the Teddy – but Kate admits they sometimes feel guilty for the ones that don’t make the favourites list.

She said buying stuffed animals runs in the family as her grandmother was a collector of teddies.

Kate is confident her daughters will never lose their love of the hobby.

‘We give the plushies a forever home,’ say Perthshire family

The family are interested to find out if any other collectors in Scotland can rival their hoard of plushies.

Kate added: “I’m always curious if anyone else out there collects teddies in this sort of number, or anyone in Scotland can rival our collection.

They give ‘forever homes’ to the teddies. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“If anyone wants to donate any of their teddies to us, we’ll happily take them.

“We always say, we’re giving them their forever home, they won’t be put in a charity shop again.

“It has a Toy Story feel to it.”

Do you know someone who has a collection of any kind that can rival the Lee family’s plushies? Email us on livenews@thecourier.co.uk

Conversation