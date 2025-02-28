Dundee train fire: Passengers say smoke poured into carriage before crossing Tay Bridge

Passengers have told how they saw smoke on a ScotRail train before it crossed the Tay Bridge.

More than 70 people were safely evacuated after spending more than three hours stranded after the train caught fire in Dundee.

Emergency services raced to Riverside Drive at around 10.45am and the fire was quickly extinguished, with no injuries reported.

The blaze took hold in the front power car of the 9.30am service from Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen.

The inter-city train was halted just a few hundred yards after crossing the Tay Bridge.

Passengers smelled burning and saw smoke on approach to Tay Bridge

Andy Staley and Jenny Hern were both travelling on the service and spoke to The Courier when they finally arrived at Dundee railway station.

Both described how they had seen smoke on board as it approached the Tay Bridge at around 9.50am.

Andy told The Courier: “There was a lot of smoke coming through the carriage.

“The front carriage was blocked off because there was a problem with the doors, so we were in the next carriage down.

“Eventually, the train just slowed down and then stopped.

“And they moved everyone down to the end of the train.

“And then the waiting began.

“It was worrying, but also frustrating because we could see Dundee station.

“And it was only around a quarter of a mile away.”

According to Jenny, ScotRail staff passed on regular updates to passengers.

She said: “They kept us informed, but they just kept changing their mind.

“We thought we would have a day out, but it didn’t work out.

“We’re just going to have to go back again.

“If they had just let us walk down to the road it would have been a 15-minute walk down to the station.

“But they just kept us on for hours.”

Another passenger told The Courier that passengers were aware of the “smell of burning and smoke” as the train approached the Tay Bridge.

After the evacuation, they said: “Passengers had to disembark backwards via ladders onto ballast, then access the replacement train via ladders.

“Passengers went first, then luggage.

“I don’t know if there are any disabled passengers on board but there is a baby on board.”

Onlookers tell of smoke billowing from train in Dundee

Eyewitnesses at the scene told of seeing smoke billowing from the ScotRail engine.

Jack MacGregor, a local resident, said: “I was driving along at around 11.15am.

“There were three fire engines, and then the police arrived.

“The road was closed in both directions for around five minutes while emergency services got their equipment out.

“An ambulance incident response unit arrived as well.

“There was still smoke coming from the front of the train.”

ScotRail says an investigation will take place to establish the cause of the fire.

LNER and ScotRail services are still facing cancellations between Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

LNER has estimated that this will last until around 7pm.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We are assisting the emergency services following an incident involving a ScotRail train near Dundee.

“While services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen are on the move again, services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen remain suspended.”

A British Transport Police spokesperson confirmed no one was injured in the incident.