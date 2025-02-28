14 new Bridge of Allan apartments approved to replace derelict villa

Fourteen new apartments are to be built in Bridge of Allan, after full planning permission was given by Stirling Council this week.

A derelict Victorian house on the town’s main street will be demolished to make way for two new villas, divided up into 14 separate dwellings.

Consent for the plan was originally given in 2023, and a building warrant for the demolition was approved in early November 2024.

Now, Stirling Council has given its final blessing for the project to go ahead.

Woodside, the name of the property located at 105 Henderson Street, has been an eyesore for decades, overgrown and with boarded up windows.

The first floor and areas of the Bridge of Allan building’s roof are thought to have collapsed.

Once it has been knocked down, two new four-storey buildings will be built on the site, with Juliet balconies.

Redevelopment also happening next door

The property next door, 103 Henderson Street and the former Ivy Hotel, is also set to become flats in the future.

Stirling Council’s decision notice about the 105 Henderson Street development stipulates that the character and appearance of the local conservation area must be maintained.

The new villas’ design and any materials used must be in keeping with that of other nearby buildings.

It is currently unclear when the demolition of Woodside will take place or when construction will begin on the apartments.

Local opinion mixed

In 2023, many Bridge of Allan residents welcomed the redevelopment proposals, though some had concerns over overcrowding, insufficient parking, and traffic.

At the time, a spokesperson for the town’s community council wrote: “While welcoming the interest in developing the site, the application is, in our view, an overdevelopment.

“Going from what was formerly a single dwelling, albeit abandoned for a number of years, to 14 separate residences, is too much.”

Elsewhere in Bridge of Allan, further along the same street, the derelict Royal Hotel is up for sale.

