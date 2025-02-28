Part of major Rosyth road to shut for emergency gas roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Part of major Rosyth road to shut for emergency gas roadworks

Drivers will face a diversion during the work on the A985 Admiralty Road.

By Andrew Robson
The A985 Admiralty Road at Brankholm Brae in Rosyth. Image: Google Street View
The A985 Admiralty Road at Brankholm Brae in Rosyth. Image: Google Street View

Part of a major Rosyth road is set to shut for emergency gas roadworks next week.

The A985 Admiralty Road will close westbound for one week from Thursday March 6 to allow SGN to carry out an upgrade.

Drivers have already faced delays on the road in recent weeks.

SGN says a section of the gas network between Dunfermline Road a Limekilns and Brankholm Brae Roundabout has come to the end of its useable life.

The road will be closed westbound for the duration of the works.

Diversion for SGN roadworks on Admiralty Road in Rosyth

Traffic heading westbound will be diverted via the B980, A823, A907, and A994 – via Dunfermline city centre, Crossford and Cairneyhill – during the project.

Some bus services will also be affected.

SGN spokesperson Katie Lobban, said: “We know this is a very busy route, and will be working extended hours, every day of the week, to complete our project as quickly as possible.

“All being well, we expect to have completed our work and have the road re-opened in one week, by Friday March 14.

“We’ve carried out multiple repairs in this stretch of road in recent months, so this permanent repair will reduce further disruption.”

Conversation