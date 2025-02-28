Part of major Rosyth road to shut for emergency gas roadworks

Part of a major Rosyth road is set to shut for emergency gas roadworks next week.

The A985 Admiralty Road will close westbound for one week from Thursday March 6 to allow SGN to carry out an upgrade.

Drivers have already faced delays on the road in recent weeks.

SGN says a section of the gas network between Dunfermline Road a Limekilns and Brankholm Brae Roundabout has come to the end of its useable life.

The road will be closed westbound for the duration of the works.

Diversion for SGN roadworks on Admiralty Road in Rosyth

Traffic heading westbound will be diverted via the B980, A823, A907, and A994 – via Dunfermline city centre, Crossford and Cairneyhill – during the project.

Some bus services will also be affected.

SGN spokesperson Katie Lobban, said: “We know this is a very busy route, and will be working extended hours, every day of the week, to complete our project as quickly as possible.

“All being well, we expect to have completed our work and have the road re-opened in one week, by Friday March 14.

“We’ve carried out multiple repairs in this stretch of road in recent months, so this permanent repair will reduce further disruption.”