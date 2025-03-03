St Andrews University to demolish North Haugh building this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews University to demolish North Haugh building this year

The work is part of the long-term vision for the site, which includes building a new teaching and research facility.

By Claire Warrender
How St Andrews University North Haugh site will look
How St Andrews University North Haugh site will look. Image: Fife planning portal

St Andrews University’s vision for its North Haugh campus has taken a major leap forward with demolition plans approved.

The institution will knock down its New Technology Centre within months.

And this will pave the way for construction of a new learning, teaching and research facility known as The Digital Nexus.

How the new North Haugh building could look in St Andrews
The new St Andrews University North Haugh building will house a school of computer science. Image: Supplied.

It will house the university’s School of Computer Science, as well as mathematics and statistics courses which are currently spread across the town.

St Andrews announced ambitious plans for the site some years ago.

They also involve demolition of the adjacent John Honey Building, which contains a teaching laboratory.

A new central plaza will serve as the heart of the campus.

St Andrews North Haugh ground to be levelled

Property consultants Montague Evans says the university is currently preparing a planning application for the work.

Two pre-application public consultation events have already been held.

The firm adds: “To prepare the site, the applicant seeks to demolish the existing New Technology Centre next to the John Honey Building.

“They plan to begin demolition in early quarter three 2025, aiming for a site handover to the main contractor in December.

“Once demolition is complete, the ground will be levelled and the site will be maintained in anticipation of future development proposals.”

The North Haugh is a key university site and is one of several to be developed.

University plans for former Madras College building

St Andrews University also plans to transform the former Madras College site in South Street.

Work on that is earmarked to start this year.

And once complete, it will house a world-leading business school and the School of International Relations.

The building is said to be one of the most architecturally-significant in the town.

