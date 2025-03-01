RAC apology after Forfar blue badge driver, 81, left stranded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAC apology after Forfar blue badge driver, 81, left stranded

Bill Rollo from Forfar ended up having to call out a local recovery firm after the incident in November.

By Graham Brown
Bill and Lana Rollo from Forfar hit tyre trouble in the Angus darkness. Image: Paul Reid
The RAC has said sorry to an Angus couple after they were left stranded by a winter blowout.

Bill and Lana Rollo, from Forfar, hit trouble near Wellbank last November.

But despite being an RAC member for more than 50 years, Bill, 81, had trouble reaching them to log his rescue request.

He eventually had to pay a local firm £100 to take him home.

The RAC has now compensated the couple after what Bill said had been an upsetting incident.

RAC call cut off

Blue badge holder Bill said: “We were on our way home to Forfar around 3.30pm when it happened.

“I tried calling the RAC but got cut off.

“I have a mobile of course, but have arthritic fingers so I don’t find it easy to work.

“I didn’t manage to get back through to them.

“They also say you can log a breakdown online, but I find that very difficult.

“My wife suffers from medical difficulties and was highly distressed by the whole situation.

Bill and Lana Rollo from Forfar were let down by the RAC.
Bill and Lana Rollo felt let down by the service from the RAC. Image: Paul Reid

“We managed to get a local firm to come out to take us back home.”

Bill continued: “I’ve been a member of the RAC since 1972 so I just felt a bit let down.

“I called them a couple of days later to explain what had happened and let them know.

“They have now come back to say they’ll reimburse me for the call-out expenses.

“I’m grateful for that, and I’m pleased this might make them think about the sort of situation other blue badge holders might face.”

RAC reimburse couple

An RAC spokesperson said: “We’re sorry Mr Rollo had difficulty.

“Members can log their breakdown online or by speaking to our call centre teams.

“Unfortunately his call cut off before we could identify him.

“If this happens, we’d advise all members to call back immediately to notify us of their breakdown.

“We’ve reimbursed his recovery costs and are pleased to confirm he remains a member.”

