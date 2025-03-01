RAC apology after Forfar blue badge driver, 81, left stranded

The RAC has said sorry to an Angus couple after they were left stranded by a winter blowout.

Bill and Lana Rollo, from Forfar, hit trouble near Wellbank last November.

But despite being an RAC member for more than 50 years, Bill, 81, had trouble reaching them to log his rescue request.

He eventually had to pay a local firm £100 to take him home.

The RAC has now compensated the couple after what Bill said had been an upsetting incident.

RAC call cut off

Blue badge holder Bill said: “We were on our way home to Forfar around 3.30pm when it happened.

“I tried calling the RAC but got cut off.

“I have a mobile of course, but have arthritic fingers so I don’t find it easy to work.

“I didn’t manage to get back through to them.

“They also say you can log a breakdown online, but I find that very difficult.

“My wife suffers from medical difficulties and was highly distressed by the whole situation.

“We managed to get a local firm to come out to take us back home.”

Bill continued: “I’ve been a member of the RAC since 1972 so I just felt a bit let down.

“I called them a couple of days later to explain what had happened and let them know.

“They have now come back to say they’ll reimburse me for the call-out expenses.

“I’m grateful for that, and I’m pleased this might make them think about the sort of situation other blue badge holders might face.”

RAC reimburse couple

An RAC spokesperson said: “We’re sorry Mr Rollo had difficulty.

“Members can log their breakdown online or by speaking to our call centre teams.

“Unfortunately his call cut off before we could identify him.

“If this happens, we’d advise all members to call back immediately to notify us of their breakdown.

“We’ve reimbursed his recovery costs and are pleased to confirm he remains a member.”